A Giant Chewbacca Joins the Fight in New LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past Trailer

Watch the official trailer for the four-part sequel series and take a closer look at the payoff poster featuring Solitus and the crew of mixed-up characters joining the fun on September 19.

A rampaging Wookiee, a very meta joke about Jaxxon the Lepi, and…we’re sorry, is that Darth Jar Jar lurking in the background with some kind of Maul-like mechanical spider legs?

Today, the official trailer and payoff poster arrived for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, which follows the ever-changing world of Sig Greebling first introduced in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. On September 19, a new piece of the story arrives when the four-part sequel series premieres on Disney+, and this is only the beginning of the mayhem.

The latest trailer features a glimpse of the new story, including an ominous purple rift pulling in pieces and characters alike, as well as new mashups, like the majestic porg and purrgil “porgil” hybrids, and favorite faces from the first season like the Landolorian introducing his young companion. “The baby’s name is Grogu, baby,” says Lando, once again voiced by Billy Dee Williams.

We’re delighted to reveal that Alan Tudyk will reprise the role of K-2SO in the series, seen in the trailer with ominous red eyes, alongside Ben Schwartz who can be heard in the trailer voicing newcomer Jaxxon. “The name’s Jaxxon,” the Lepi says. “You probably haven’t heard of me because I’m a real deep cut.” And, of course, the trailer features the new villain, Solitus, voiced by Dan Stevens to chilling perfection. “I’ve spent countless eons gathering power to unmake this galaxy once and for all,” he promises.

That can’t be good for the rest of the crew: Gaten Matarazzo as Sig Greebling, Tony Revolori as Dev Greebling, Bobby Moynihan as Jedi Bob, Marsai Martin as Yesi, Michael Cusack as Servo, and Ahmed Best as Darth Jar Jar, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Sam Witwer as Maul, Helen Sadler as Darth Rey, Phil LaMarr as Darth Kit Fisto, Matthew Wood as General Grievous, Jake Green as Greedo, Shelby Young as Princess Leia, Piotr Michael as Yoda, Matt Sloan as Jedi Vader, Trevor Devall as Jedi Master Sheev, Dee Bradley Baker as Darth Nubs, Naomi Ackie as Jedi Jannah, Kevin Michael Richardson as Jedi Jabba the Hutt, Kelly Marie Tran as Darth Rose Tico and with a special guest appearance by Mark Hamill. New additions include Jennifer Hale as probe droid Viper, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Catherine Taber as Pirate Queen Amidala, and Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, each appearing alongside returning characters on the poster. And not yet seen Nika Futterman returns as Asajj Ventress, alongside Andre Sogliuzzo as Cassian Andor, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Brian George as Ki-Adi-Mundi.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past is written and executive produced by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, and directed by Chris Buckley.

The latest poster art — which includes the looming presence of Solitus in a nod that’s reminiscent of Maul in the original Star Wars: The Phantom Menace poster, — appears to be leading to an epically mixed-up confrontation.

The four-part sequel series LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past arrives on Disney+ on September 19, 2025.