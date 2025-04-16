Taking Andor from Concept to Screen

Get a closer look at some memorable moments from Season 1 — and a preview of Season 2! — from concept art to production to final shot.

Andor creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy brought together production designer Luke Hull and a legion of concept artists to help bring his vision for Season 1 to life. In a brief series of concept art pieces and final frames from the critically-acclaimed series, — ahead of new episodes arriving on Disney+ starting April 22, 2025, — explore the evolution of worlds like Ferrix, Aldhani, and Narkina 5, as seen through the illustrations of Lucasfilm concept artists and their final incarnation on screen.