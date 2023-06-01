Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

Find the perfect galactic gift for the Star Wars Dads in your life.

Father’s Day is in range! The day to celebrate dads and father figures in our galaxy arrives Sunday, June 18, and if yours happen to love Star Wars, then you’ve come to the right place. Check out StarWars.com’s guide to some of the year’s best Star Wars Father’s Day gifts, including clothes, gear, and much more. Happy “I Am Your Father’s Day” 2023!

Han Solo – Carbonite Sunglasses by DIFF



Unfreeze Dad’s stylish side. These angular glasses incorporate colors and shapes from Han Solo’s carbonite block, making for a cool, unique look.

Darth Vader Watch by Fossil



This most impressive limited-edition watch features a Japanese automatic movement, as well as a red lightsaber minute hand, dimensional dial, and H-link bracelet inspired by Darth Vader’s distinctive armor.

Boba Fett Boxing Gloves by Hayabusa



Based on Hayabusa’s T3 Boxing Gloves, this special release features a deco in the style of Boba Fett’s memorable — and menacing — armor. Just remind him when he trains or steps in the ring: No disintegrations!

Darth Vader Apron by Hedley & Bennett



Dad will feel the power of the dark side when cooking and grilling in this pro-grade apron (that's lifetime guaranteed!).





Jedi Master Snapback Cap by Heroes & Villains



Jedi Dads can show their allegiance to the light side with this sharp-looking cap.

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet by the LEGO Group



For the dad who likes to build, this LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader helmet building set makes for a fun experience you can work on together, as well as a handsome display piece.

The Mandalorian Beskar Pop-Up Card by Lovepop



Wish your Dadalorian a Happy Father’s Day with this beautiful pop-up card.

Ewok Warriors Button-Down by RSVLTS



When it’s time to dress up AND celebrate our favorite space teddy bears, Dad will have just the shirt.

I Am Your Father Mug by shopDisney



Darth Vader’s iconic line graces this mug that any Star Wars-loving dad will use proudly.

Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker by Williams Sonoma



For the times when Dad is in the breakfast cockpit, he can now honor the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy.