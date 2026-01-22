Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Teaser Trailer and First Poster Arrive

Executive producers break down new characters and locations from the animated series, which premieres on Disney+ April 6, 2026, with the full cast announcement and a first look at the story to come.

Sam Witwer, the voice of Maul

With a velvety growl, Maul himself invites you to look more closely at a galaxy reshaped by the Empire in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord. Today, the first teaser trailer and poster for the animated series arrived, giving fans our first glimpse at the world of Janix and the machinations of the underworld playing out in an era near the beginning of Emperor Palpatine’s reign.

Beginning with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ April 6, 2026, and two episodes each week leading to a finale on Star Wars Day, May the 4th, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord picks up after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, for a pulpy adventure that finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who may just be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.

The voice cast is led by Sam Witwer — who also lent his voice to Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and beyond — as Maul, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, recent Golden Globe® winner and Oscar® nominee Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, and Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots; the latter duo will also feature in a Marvel Comics prequel series set on Janix beginning this March.

The series features stylized animation emblematic of the gritty new cityscape locale of Janix combined with old-school filmmaking methods to capture painterly brushstrokes on glass and other physical elements.

“Cinematography Lighting & VFX Director Joel Aron really took it up a notch with going back to the practical ways of capturing brush strokes by painting them on glass, shooting them then strategically placing them in shots,” says Executive Producer and Vice President of Lucasfilm Animation Athena Portillo. "He even went back to establishing matte paintings on canvas. There's always different challenges with every show that we do, but this one in particular raised the bar. We also wanted the animation body mechanics and the facial to be more fluid from our previous work and animation director Keith Kellogg worked closely with CGCG and our internal animation team to upgrade the performances of our main characters."

With 10 episodes arriving over five weeks, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord will take a serialized approach to Star Wars storytelling. “This show is highly serialized, very connected all the way through,” Executive Producer and Supervising Director Brad Rau says.

“And it’s a super fast-paced series,” adds Executive Producer Matt Michnovetz. “We wanted to create an action-packed thrill ride, something that had the rush of a roller coaster, so we do a lot of homages to the classic serials of the day, which gave George Lucas the inspiration for Star Wars. And we've got the perfect character to drive us through this in Maul.”

Welcome to Janix

Setting the stage for the next chapter in Maul’s relentless pursuit of revenge and quest for power among the underworld crime syndicates, the series takes place in the gritty cityscape of Janix.

“It's one part Gotham, one part Metropolis and a hundred percent Star Wars with all these different levels and layers,” says Michnovetz. “It's a city essentially built into a crater on this planet that is untouched by the Empire. It's got a functioning democracy and law enforcement doing a good job of policing their own community. It's a rich environment for crime and gangsters, but so far there's been a very peaceful accord between all of them in the interest of business.”

In addition to the crime syndicates and Maul’s undoubtedly underhanded dealings on Janix, the series will incorporate the burgeoning Empire in the period a few short years after Order 66, with appearances by Marrok — who first appeared in Ahsoka Season 1 — and the Inquisitorious.

“The Empire is consolidating the galaxy from the core worlds out, and the Inquisitorius is stronger than ever,” Michnovetz says. “They're hunting Jedi and other Force users, doing all kinds of nasty work. The galaxy at large is sort of dealing with this slow rise of the Empire and different groups have different understandings of what the Empire is. The same thing goes for the inquisitors. They’re secret mercenaries that show up out of the darkness.”

Darth no more

Cast aside by his Sith Master Darth Sidious and forged from the fire of the Clone Wars, Maul – Shadow Lord reintroduces Maul as we’ve never seen him before.

“We are having the best time working with Sam Witwer,” says Rau. “He brings so much depth to the character of Maul and with his knowledge of Star Wars, he's been a really awesome collaborator to keep Maul authentic for us.”

One moment from the trailer sees Maul taking part in a tea ceremony, a moment of calm contemplation for a character usually known for ferocious combat. “We're — all of us, including Sam, — surprised at the new facets that we're finding in Maul on this show, which we're sure the fans are going to be delighted with,” Rau says.

Art Director Andre Kirk and Rau worked together to design the tea set. “There is a moment in the animation where Maul is conducting a Tea Ceremony with Devon and you can see the nuances in Maul's performance that Sam Witwer learned while he attended an actual tea ceremony in Japan," Portillo added.

Witwer was also instrumental in introducing the new cast to the galaxy. As Devon, Gideon Adlon “brings this sense of grounded reality that the show needs in the best way,” Rau says.

“Devon is a young person who's living through challenging times and realizes that the future she once thought she was going to have is no longer possible, and so she has to adapt,” adds Michnovetz.

“She's conflicted between right and wrong, but there’s a level of innocence, too. When you see her in the booth with Sam, it's like you're seeing Maul and Devon interacting together,” Portillo says. “He's teaching her things alongside Matt and Brad on the lore of Star Wars and what the character is all about.”

In addition to Sam Witwer as Maul, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, and Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, other cast members include Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David W. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and Steve Blum as Icarus. Read more about key characters and the new location in the first Databank entries for the series all about Maul’s history, newcomers Devon Izara, Brander Lawson, Two-Boots, and Janix.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is created by Dave Filoni, based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas. The series is developed by Dave Filoni and Matt Michnovetz. Brad Rau is supervising director. The executive producers are Dave Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Matt Michnovetz, Brad Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes. Alex Spotswood is the co-executive producer.

How far will Maul’s quest for revenge take him? Find out when Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord premieres on Disney+ April 6, 2026.