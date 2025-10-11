NYCC 2025: All the News and Reveals from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

A new novel featuring Rey and Leia Organa, Star Wars’ first official romance book, plus details about upcoming comics and more!

Today at New York Comic Con, Lucasfilm’s executive editor Jennifer Heddle hosted a panel of all-star authors and editors including Kwame Mbalia, Charles Soule, Ethan Sacks, Marc Guggenheim, Adam Christopher, and Kristin Baver.

With a galaxy-sized lineup of upcoming books, from a new story set between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, to concept art collections, comics, crochet, and more, there’s something for every Star Wars fan coming soon to a bookshelf near you.

Here’s the full rundown of news and reveals straight from the show!

New Book Announcements

Star Wars: Legacy

In Star Wars: Legacy, an all-new adventure from best-selling author Madeleine Roux, we’ll follow Rey and her new master Leia Organa on a quest to mend the storied Skywalker lightsaber. Read an exclusive interview right here on StarWars.com to learn more about this highly anticipated novel. (July 28, 2026)

Star Wars: Eyes Like Stars

New York Times best-selling author Ashley Poston is writing the first official Star Wars romance novel, Eyes Like Stars. NYCC got the first look at the dreamlike cover for the young adult novel, which features a couple in search of their happily ever after in the galaxy far, far away. The charming young adult romance, set about a year and a half before Star Wars: The Force Awakens, features all-new characters, a mysterious artifact, and the fearsome First Order. (Summer 2026)

The Art of The Mandalorian and Grogu

Author Phil Szostak gives insight into the concept and creation of the visual elements of the Clan of Two’s first big screen adventure. The Art of The Mandalorian and Grogu also includes a look back at artwork from season 3 of The Mandalorian as well as moments from The Book of Boba Fett. (April 28, 2026)

Star Wars: Visions: Tsukumo

The NYCC panel revealed VIZ Media’s new original Star Wars manga, Star Wars: Visions: Tsukumo, from the all-star creators of the latest Ultraman manga. In the wake of Order 66, a lone Jedi Knight accompanies a pair of droids to a rumored "Droids' Paradise" while being pursued by the Empire. (July 14, 2026)

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures - Pathfinders

Return to the era of The High Republic with the new Pathfinders miniseries from Dark Horse Comics! Lucasfilm revealed the covers of the first two issues, which follows a brand-new team of Republic Pathfinders as they are dispatched to a distant corner of the galaxy to investigate the strange death of a Jedi Master. Writer George Mann and artists Partha Pratim, Jagdish Kumar, Michael Atiyeh, and Comicraft make up the creative team for this upcoming adventure, which takes place about 20 years after Phase II.