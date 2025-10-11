STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

NYCC 2025: All the News and Reveals from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

October 11, 2025
A new novel featuring Rey and Leia Organa, Star Wars’ first official romance book, plus details about upcoming comics and more!

Today at New York Comic Con, Lucasfilm’s executive editor Jennifer Heddle hosted a panel of all-star authors and editors including Kwame Mbalia, Charles Soule, Ethan Sacks, Marc Guggenheim, Adam Christopher, and Kristin Baver.

With a galaxy-sized lineup of upcoming books, from a new story set between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, to concept art collections, comics, crochet, and more, there’s something for every Star Wars fan coming soon to a bookshelf near you.

Here’s the full rundown of news and reveals straight from the show!

New Book Announcements

Star Wars: Legacy cover

Star Wars: Legacy

In Star Wars: Legacy, an all-new adventure from best-selling author Madeleine Roux, we’ll follow Rey and her new master Leia Organa on a quest to mend the storied Skywalker lightsaber. Read an exclusive interview right here on StarWars.com to learn more about this highly anticipated novel. (July 28, 2026)

Star Wars: Eyes Like Stars cover

Star Wars: Eyes Like Stars

New York Times best-selling author Ashley Poston is writing the first official Star Wars romance novel, Eyes Like Stars. NYCC got the first look at the dreamlike cover for the young adult novel, which features a couple in search of their happily ever after in the galaxy far, far away. The charming young adult romance, set about a year and a half before Star Wars: The Force Awakens, features all-new characters, a mysterious artifact, and the fearsome First Order. (Summer 2026)

The Art of The Mandalorian and Grogu cover

The Art of The Mandalorian and Grogu

Author Phil Szostak gives insight into the concept and creation of the visual elements of the Clan of Two’s first big screen adventure. The Art of The Mandalorian and Grogu also includes a look back at artwork from season 3 of The Mandalorian as well as moments from The Book of Boba Fett. (April 28, 2026)

Star Wars: Visions: Tsukumo cover

Star Wars: Visions: Tsukumo

The NYCC panel revealed VIZ Media’s new original Star Wars manga, Star Wars: Visions: Tsukumo, from the all-star creators of the latest Ultraman manga. In the wake of Order 66, a lone Jedi Knight accompanies a pair of droids to a rumored "Droids' Paradise" while being pursued by the Empire. (July 14, 2026)

The High Republic: Pathfinders 1 and 2 covers

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures - Pathfinders

Return to the era of The High Republic with the new Pathfinders miniseries from Dark Horse Comics! Lucasfilm revealed the covers of the first two issues, which follows a brand-new team of Republic Pathfinders as they are dispatched to a distant corner of the galaxy to investigate the strange death of a Jedi Master. Writer George Mann and artists Partha Pratim, Jagdish Kumar, Michael Atiyeh, and Comicraft make up the creative team for this upcoming adventure, which takes place about 20 years after Phase II.

  • Star Wars: Boba Fett - Black, White & Red #3 interior page.

  • Star Wars: Boba Fett - Black, White & Red #3 interior page.

  • Star Wars: Boba Fett - Black, White & Red #3 interior page.

  • Star Wars: Boba Fett - Black, White & Red #3 interior page.

  • Star Wars: Legacy of Vader issues #9 cover.

  • Star Wars: Legacy of Vader issues #9 interior page.

  • Star Wars: Legacy of Vader issues #9 interior page.

  • Star Wars: Legacy of Vader issues #9 interior page.

  • Star Wars: Legacy of Vader issues #9 interior page.

  • Star Wars: Legacy of Vader issues #10 cover.

  • Star Wars: Legacy of Vader issues #10 interior page.

  • Star Wars: Legacy of Vader issues #10 interior page.

  • Star Wars: Legacy of Vader issues #10 interior page.

  • Star Wars: Jedi Knights #8 cover.

  • Star Wars: Jedi Knights #8 interior page.

  • Star Wars: Jedi Knights #8 interior page.

  • Star Wars: Jedi Knights #8 variant cover

  • Star Wars: Jedi Knights #8 variant cover.

  • Star Wars: Jedi Knights #8 variant cover.

  • Star Wars: Jedi Knights #8 variant cover.

  • Star Wars: Jedi Knights #9 cover.

  • Star Wars: Jedi Knights #9 interior page.

  • Star Wars: Jedi Knights #9 interior page.

  • Star Wars: Jedi Knights #9 interior page.

  • Star Wars: Jedi Knights #9 interior page.

  • Star Wars: Jedi Knights #9 interior page.

  • Jar Jar Binks #1 cover.

  • Jar Jar Binks #1 cover.

    • More Comics News

    During the panel, writer Ethan Sacks helped show off a first look at Star Wars: Boba Fett - Black, White & Red #3. Writers Charles Soule and Marc Guggenheim also treated fans to first looks at Star Wars: Legacy of Vader issues #9 and #10 and Star Wars: Jedi Knights #8, which guest stars Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, and issue #9. Look for Jedi Knights #8 this month, and Jedi Knights #9 on November 19, at your local comic book store.

    Master Beq also appears in a special one-shot revealed at NYCC that stars none other than Jar Jar Binks! Co-writers Ahmed Best (who has portrayed both characters on screen in The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, respectively) and Marc Guggenheim put Binks and Beq in a team-up for the ages in Jar Jar Binks #1. The main and variant covers, both featuring the beloved Gungan, were revealed during the panel. (February 2026)

    Sneak Peeks

    The Art of The Mandalorian and Grogu - Outland TIE fighter page.

    The Art of The Mandalorian and Grogu - Adelphi page.

    The Art of The Mandalorian and Grogu - Ossus page.

    The Art of The Mandalorian and Grogu - Krayt Dragon page.

    Star Wars: The Mandalorian Visual Guide

    As if we weren’t already excited about Star Wars: The Mandalorian Visual Guide written by Lucasfilm’s Pablo Hidalgo, at NYCC it was revealed that the comprehensive guide to all things Mando will also include details from the upcoming film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu! (April 28, 2026)

    Industrial Light & Magic: 50 Years of Innovation AT-AT spread.

    Industrial Light & Magic: 50 Years of Innovation Dejarik spread.

    Industrial Light & Magic: 50 Years of Innovation Cloud City spread.

    Industrial Light & Magic: 50 Years of Innovation Jurassic Park spread.

    Industrial Light & Magic: 50 Years of Innovation

    Celebrate five decades of making cinematic magic with Industrial Light & Magic: 50 Years of Innovation by Ian Failes. The NYCC panel treated attendees to a first look at just a few of the incredible historical photo spreads inside. (January 13, 2026)

    Plus, more from The Mandalorian and Grogu

    The Art of Coloring: Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu cover

    The Art of Coloring: Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

    You’ll find over 100 pages of art in The Art of Coloring: Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, just waiting for your own colorful take on the Clan of Two. See the cover revealed above.

    And look for Where He Goes, I Go, a World of Reading book for new readers, on the same day! (April 28, 2026)

    Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Official Funko POP! Coloring Book cover

    Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Official Funko POP! Coloring Book

    Brighten your day with fun illustrations of the most iconic characters and scenes from The Mandalorian in Funko form with this coloring book. Join Grogu, Moff Gideon, Ahsoka, Boba Fett, and the Mandalorian himself in The Mandalorian Official Funko POP! Coloring Book as you color your way through the most unforgettable moments from the thrilling series reimagined in an adorable Funko POP! style. This is the Way to chill out and unwind. (April 28, 2026)

    More Concept Art…

    The Art of Star Wars: Andor (The Complete Series) cover

    The Art of Star Wars: Andor (The Complete Series)

    Lucasfilm’s Phil Szostak and Abrams Books have put together the definitive behind-the-scenes companion to the Emmy-winning Disney+ series in The Art of Star Wars: Andor (The Complete Series). NYCC attendees got a glimpse of the official cover art illustration featuring never-before-seen art of Cassian Andor on Ferrix by concept artist Chester Carr. (May 19, 2026)

  • Doug Chiang: The Cinematic Legacy (Volume I) & The Star Wars Legacy (Volume II) interior spread.

    of

  • Doug Chiang: The Cinematic Legacy (Volume I) & The Star Wars Legacy (Volume II) interior spread.

    of

  • Doug Chiang: The Cinematic Legacy (Volume I) & The Star Wars Legacy (Volume II) interior spread.

    of

  • Doug Chiang: The Cinematic Legacy (Volume I) & The Star Wars Legacy (Volume II) interior spread.

    of

  • Doug Chiang: The Cinematic Legacy (Volume I) & The Star Wars Legacy (Volume II) interior spread.

    of

  • Doug Chiang: The Cinematic Legacy (Volume I) & The Star Wars Legacy (Volume II) interior spread.

    of

    • Doug Chiang: The Cinematic Legacy (Volume I) & The Star Wars Legacy (Volume II)

    Doug Chiang started working for Lucasfilm during the production for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and has supervised or contributed to the visuals for many beloved movies and series since. At NYCC, we got an inside look at the upcoming two-volume set written by Alexandre Poncet and Gilles Penso, a career-spanning collection of Chiang’s work that has defined the visual language of Star Wars for decades. (December 2, 2025)

    The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte cover

    The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte interior spread.

    The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte interior spread.

    The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte

    StarWars.com’s editor Kristin Baver takes you behind the scenes of The Acolyte with exclusive concept art and interviews with key creatives from the series in The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte, including a foreword by creator Leslye Headland. NYCC attendees got a peek inside at new concept art for the Stranger’s mask and more. (January 13, 2026)

    … And Crochet!

    Star Wars: The Mandalorian Crochet (Revised Edition) cover

    Star Wars: The Mandalorian Crochet (Revised Edition)

    Get your crochet hook ready for twelve projects inspired by the Clan of Two, revised and expanded from the original with characters from The Mandalorian and Grogu. Inside Star Wars: The Mandalorian Crochet (Revised Edition), you’ll find instructions to make huggable versions of your favorite characters from the series and upcoming film, along with materials to make Din Djarin and Grogu! (April 28, 2026)

    NYCC The Mandalorian and Child ILM The Acolyte The High Republic Andor

