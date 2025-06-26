STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Star Wars and Coca-Cola Collaboration Will “Refresh Your Galaxy”

June 26, 2025
Dustin Diehl

Collect 30 limited-edition character designs and become part of the story with a new immersive Augmented Reality experience that will have you feeling like a rebel.

Thanks to a new Augmented Reality (AR) experience from Coca-Cola and Star Wars, you can be just like Princess Leia and send your own holo messages to friends, loved ones ... and maybe even retired generals-turned-Jedi hermits!

Longtime Disney collaborator Coca-Cola has just announced a foray into a galaxy far, far away with this summer's “Coca-Cola x Star Wars: Refresh Your Galaxy” campaign. The collaboration showcases the legendary storytelling of Star Wars with the magic of Coca-Cola — all with the message of “the uplifting power of fandom and connection.”

Coca-Cola x Star Wars: Refresh Your Galaxy campaign key art

To celebrate, you can collect 30 limited-edition can and bottle designs, featuring bold new illustrations of some of your favorite characters from across the Star Wars saga:

- Original Taste: Lando Calrissian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Queen Padmé Amidala, Kylo Ren, Ahsoka Tano, Darth Maul, K-2SO, Boba Fett, Poe Dameron, The Mandalorian AKA Din Djarin, Cassian Andor, General Grievous and Emperor Palpatine

- Zero Sugar: Darth Vader, Yoda, Princess Leia Organa, Anakin Skywalker, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Han Solo, BB-8, C-3PO, R2-D2, Finn, Rey, Grogu, and an Imperial Stormtrooper

- Only available at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort: The Mandalorian and Grogu; First Order Stormtrooper; and Chewbacca

Scan the can to gain access to a galactic AR experience where you can learn more about the campaign and the collectible character designs.

And for those who've always wanted to send their very own hologram transmission, you're in luck, because this is where the fun begins! Record a message of love, hope, community — you name it — and see your message transformed into a Star Wars-style hologram you can share with friends and family in this galaxy!

So, join the likes of famed galactic collectors like Luthen Rael and Dok-Ondar and get ready to “Refresh Your Galaxy” starting this July!

