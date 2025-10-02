Behind the Scenes of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past 

The creators and cast of the latest Disney+ four-piece series share their love for Star Wars , found family, and all things LEGO.

Adding a distinctive flair to the characters of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past was both the work of the script and spontaneity. Actor Sam Witwer, who voices Maul here and in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and the forthcoming Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, brought just the right attitude needed for the oh-so-fabulous anti-Sith.

Tony Revolori, the voice of Dev Greebling, recalled the inception of the fan-favorite scene, watching Witwer improv Maul’s musical talents. “He was doing this moment where he was like, ‘Hey guys, wouldn’t it be funny if I sang the ‘Duel of the Fates’ theme with ‘It’s fabulous! It’s so fabulous’?’ It was hilarious.”

“The Maul voice is inherently so dark and twisted and evil-sounding — how do you put a nice spin on it?” adds Benji Samit, co-writer and executive producer on the series. “So, we played around. I remember that first session with Sam, we were just playing off different ways to do it, and he pretty quickly locked into it, and it is so, so good.” So good, in fact, that Samit’s writing and producing partner, Dan Hernandez noted “we actually had to rerecord that line later because we wanted more.”

With LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past now on Disney+, we recently sat down with the cast and crew to talk about their favorite memories from creating the four-piece special.

No brick unturned

Exploring the most niche avenues of both LEGO and Star Wars, this sequel series takes fans on a journey unlike any other. From the inclusion of BrickHeadz figures to a plethora of new mashups, writers and executive producers Hernandez and Samit left no brick unturned.

With the creation of the Forcehold opening up endless possibilities, there was nothing stopping the dynamic duo from bringing even the most unique characters and creations to life. “You know, it doesn’t really make sense for a BrickHeadz to be talking to a minifig, but we actually had the plot and the story mechanism to make that happen,” says Samit. “We were setting out to celebrate LEGO Star Wars with the first series, and with the second one going bigger — really celebrating all LEGO Star Wars.”

After receiving an abundance of love from the fans following the debut of Rebuild the Galaxy, the cast and creators knew they had something special on their hands. “We felt kind of at ease, and we felt like we had been given more leeway...and it was delightful,” says the voice of Sig Greebling, Gaten Matarazzo. From diving deeper into the lore of LEGO to poking fun at inside jokes, this daring sequel pushes the boundaries of Star Wars as we know it.

“Pure Ahsoka”

Entering the scene in an undeniably different manner, BrickHeadz Ahsoka is ironically as recognizable as ever. Ashley Eckstein — who has voiced Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and beyond — says her approach to Pieces of the Past came with one non-negotiable: “Even if she looks different, even though it’s in a much different galaxy, her heart has to be the same,” Eckstein says. “Her spirit has to be the same.” Thankfully, it didn’t take long for Eckstein to realize she was among a like-minded crew. “What was so clear as soon as I read the script is, yes, Ahsoka looks different — she’s a BrickHeadz. But, I think we can all agree after seeing it, Ahsoka’s heart is still the same. It was her heart, it was her soul, it was her spirit, it was her light, and I just instantly felt at ease,” says Eckstein. “Dan and Benji were just so wonderful; working with director Chris Buckley was so wonderful, and they did such a great job, and it is 1000% Ahsoka’s heart and spirit.”

But it seems that Ahsoka wouldn’t be herself without a tragic backstory. Being the only remaining survivor of her galaxy (that is, until the BrickHeadz Ghost crew is found), she has been left with a heavy emotional toll but an even bigger purpose. “Here’s the thing that I loved: you can tell, even though it’s in a different galaxy, she’s been through some things, and that sadness comes through,” Eckstein says. “But what outshines that sadness is her willingness to help. Ahsoka helps herself by helping others. The fact that Ahsoka steps up, takes the lead, and helps everyone, that just made me so happy. That is peak Ahsoka, that is pure Ahsoka. That is who she is.”

Also joining in on the fun is Cal Kestis, the star of video games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and his real-life counterpart, actor Cameron Monaghan. Far from the days of fighting off oggdo bogdos and Inquisitors, this minifig Kestis fits right into the levity of LEGO Star Wars. “Our games are generally for an older audience, and Cal is usually in a lot of peril and existential angst, as I would say,” shares Monaghan. “It was nice to have a little bit of fun with him and have a pretty lighthearted time.” Eager to assist and rebel, LEGO Cal Kestis has all the heart of a 6'0" tall Monaghan. “He’s easily one of my favorite characters, if not my favorite character, I’ve ever gotten to play and being able to take him somewhere else is a real joy. It’s really nice to be able to see him in a different way,” Monaghan recently told fans at a recent fan screening for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past.

Behind the scenes, Eckstein and Monaghan didn’t know they were both in Pieces of the Past until after recording their parts. “Now I can say: Ahsoka and Cal Kestis, we’ve teamed up!” exclaims Eckstein.

A piece of you

Reflecting on what makes the dyad between The LEGO Group and Star Wars so special, Eckstein simply states “well, it just combines two things that not only do people love, but it’s two things that are a lifestyle.” They are a foundation to many fans who grew up playing in both worlds. “You grow up building LEGO sets, you grow up watching Star Wars, and so you have so many core memories. I think in many ways, just as you’re building your life, you’re equally building LEGO sets. It’s the ultimate combination,” says Eckstein.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, like the first four-piece series, is clearly a love letter to fans made by fans. In fact, serving as the first in-universe Star Wars fan, Sig Greebling is just like the rest of us. "If you go back to the first part of the first series, it’s just him recapping what we all know and love in the Star Wars universe,” says Matarazzo. “I think what’s kind of fun and meta is that in this universe that would make him a history buff instead of a Star Wars fan.” Relating to Sig Greebling himself, Matarazzo found that the enthusiastic and all-knowing minifig served as a “stepping-off point for a lot of people who have always liked this franchise to kind of be in the driver's seat,” he says. “The lens of the show is through [Sig’s eyes] and through Star Wars fans in general.”

And, like many Star Wars stories, the themes include found family. “The heart of this story is really just about how Star Wars brings us together,” adds Eckstein. “I have met people — perfect strangers all over the world — who see my Star Wars shirt, and instantly we’re bonded. How special is that? We have family all over the world and we speak one universal language, and it’s Star Wars.”