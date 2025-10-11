NYCC 2025: StarWars.com Cosplay Spotlight

Cosplayers at New York Comic Con have brought their love for Star Wars and characters like Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul to the convention floor once more.

New York Comic Con 2025 is underway and we’ve already seen a number of Star Wars cosplayers out and about including fan-favorites Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul.

Here are a few of our favorite cosplays and stories from the fans behind them right off the NYCC floor…

Ahsoka Tano

Ashley Baker, who has been attending NYCC for 15 years, has a goal to cosplay nearly every version of Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and beyond. At NYCC 2025, she went for a more somber cosplay, as the Season 7 version of Ahsoka — specifically from the final episode, “Victory and Death.”

“I made everything except for the lekku myself,” Baker says. “I look at as many source images as I can.” That means a lot of Google searches for "Ahsoka 360 Star Wars" to see every side and detail.

Baker’s love for Ahsoka has been a driving force behind the creation of seven cosplays (and counting). “I think it’s 100% her resilience and the ability to think against dogma,” Baker says. “That really aligns with my background. I resonated with that [idea of] walking my own path.”

Tech

Mark Matthews has been a Tech fan since Clone Force 99 debuted in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Immediately after finishing the first episode of Season 7, Matthews entered a group chat with his friend (who is also working on a Hunter cosplay). “We watched Tech come off the Marauder and I was like ‘This guy is me, but in Star Wars,’” Matthews says. “There’s this real humor in the way he observes things!”

That connection endeared him to Tech so much that he began building his cosplay right away, a combination of designing elements, utilizing other people’s 3-D files, and buying a few parts. He modeled several details, including the pauldrons and Tech’s tools. Other details, like his fiberglass chest piece, came from other makers.

For Matthews, like many Star Wars: The Bad Batch fans, “Plan 99” hit hard. But the timing was uncanny for his cosplay. “It was funny because it was only a few weeks before NYCC that year. And I was like ‘I need to finish him for this year,’” Matthews says. “That year it was really amazing, because all these Bad Batch fans, all these Tech fans, would come up to me and say ‘Tech lives!’” I’m a Tech Lives truther through and through.”

Orson Krennic

Victor Kotec considers himself a lifelong Star Wars superfan, having grown up with the films, watching the cartoons, and playing with the toys as a kid. But when he saw Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in 2016, Orson Krennic stood out to him as a unique character. “I was so inspired by the Krennic character — a balance of evil and professionalism, working on the Death Star and all that,” Kotec says. “And seeing him come back in Andor was totally awesome.”

Kotec, who first attended NYCC in 2018, has made Krennic an annual go-to. At a fan meet-up Thursday, several other attendees stopped him for photos, recognizing his costume from previous show floors. But his Krennic cosplay has undergone adjustments over the years. “[The cosplay] had to be tailored and the cape had to be reinforced because it would fall off the shoulders,” Kotec says.

“Every year I’ve been coming as Krennic. I want to give that familiarity to the fans, I love that,” Kotec adds. “I have friends here because of Comic Con, they recognize the character. So that inspires me to get up in the morning.”

Darth Maul

Andrew Teodorescu was a child when he first saw Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, but the film — and Darth Maul — fascinated the young fan. “I remember the dual lightsaber and the ‘Duel of the Fates,’ that final fight. It was awesome,” says Teodorescu, who joined a fan meet up on Friday in full Darth Maul cosplay complete with Sith probe droid. “I’ve always wanted to do this.”

Creating his cosplay took some time — including a weathered droid companion. “It took a couple of months; 3-D printing the droid and binoculars and sewing the costume,” Teodorescu says.

A unique detail of his cosplay is the use of a custom silicone mask for Darth Maul’s face, horns, and red-and-black skin in place of the go-to choice of many Star Wars cosplayers — body paint. “The mask was shaped to my head, so it’s pretty tight. And I do have to glue it,” Teodorescu says. “[We] basically mold it to a prop head and then make some adjustments so it fits me perfectly.”

The effect is chillingly accurate. And he can’t wait to see Maul in action again with Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, he says, having watched every time Maul has returned to the screen with great interest.

Photos by MJ Mahon.