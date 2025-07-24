Exclusive new looks at beloved characters, pages from Dave Filoni’s sketchbook, maquettes and models from the Lucasfilm Archives, and more!

In 2011, Dave Filoni sat down to sketch a clone trooper, and he wrote a few names beside him: Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, and Crosshair. That drawing has journeyed over the years from Filoni’s desk at Lucasfilm Animation, to the production of Star Wars: The Bad Batch in 2021, and all the way to a booth at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con – where you can see it for yourself!

First still from Maul - Shadow Lord

The drawing is one of many never-before-seen illustrations and images on display now. At the annual convention and celebration of all things pop culture SDCC attendees will get an up-close look at the future of Lucasfilm Animation with the first still of Maul from Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, and an intimate exhibit celebrating the 20th anniversary of Lucasfilm Animation, spanning Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and the anthology series Tales of the Jedi, Tales of the Empire, and Tales of the Underworld.

First look at Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) in a new costume from Season 2 of Ahsoka, currently in production.

In addition to never-before-seen sketches from Lucasfilm’s Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni, the showcase will include an exploration of beloved characters like Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) who have made the leap from animation to live action, with the very first look at Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) in a new costume from Season 2 of Ahsoka, currently in production. Kid. Spectre 6. Jabba the Hutt. No matter what name you know him by, Ezra always makes a big first impression.

In addition to stills and drawings at the Lucasfilm Pavilion in booth 2913, you’ll find production items from the Lucasfilm Archives that have helped bring your favorite Star Wars animated stories to life. Find clay maquettes of fan-favorite characters like the Jedi Council members as seen in The Clone Wars and the Ghost crew from Star Wars Rebels, the Colossus and other ship models from Star Wars Resistance, one-of-a-kind items from Star Wars: Tales of the Empire and Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld like the Blade of Talzin prop wielded by Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) in Ahsoka Season 1, and much more.

And, finally, be sure to check out the booth for a special message from Dave Filoni himself on the legacy of animation and Star Wars creator George Lucas; Lucas will make his San Diego Comic-Con debut in Hall H with a panel on the Lucasum Museum of Narrative Art on Sunday, July 27. “George Lucas always believed in animation and believed in our team,” Filoni says. “He said ‘Dare to be great,’ and that's what we've done for the last 20 years. I hope we do it for 20 more.”