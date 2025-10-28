Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 Viewing Guide

Prepare to dive into a tapestry of tales from a galaxy far, far away and learn how your favorite Star Wars stories can guide your journey through the animated anthology Visions Volume 3.

Let loose into the Star Wars galaxy, Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 continues to meld incredible storytelling, compelling visuals, and creative freedom with nine anthology shorts ranging in style, tone, and theme, available to watch now on Disney+!

But where to start? Each short feels uniquely new, yet surprisingly familiar, drawing on the deep well of Star Wars mythos to tell universal stories that resonate. To help you on your journey through Volume 3, we’ve connected each short to some of the saga’s most beloved tales to act as your guide.

If you love The Mandalorian, you’ll want to watch “The Bounty Hunters”!

If you’ve become invested in the tale of bounty hunter Din Djarin, Grogu, and their colorful cadre of comrades in The Mandalorian, “The Bounty Hunters” is right up your alley. For fans who love a bounty hunter with a conscience, elusive Jedi encounters, cool spaceships, and mysterious clients.

If you love Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, you’ll want to watch “The Duel: Payback”!

Whether you call it “revenge” or “payback,” these stories definitely feature characters with an axe to grind! In “The Duel: Payback,” Ronin’s eye-popping lightsaber battle with the twisted Grand Master pays homage to Anakin and Obi-Wan’s epic duel on Mustafar in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith — and even touches on Vader-inspired themes about what it means to be “more machine now than man.”

If you love Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, you’ll want to watch “The Song of Four Wings”!

Echoing themes from one of the saga’s most enduring installments, “The Song of Four Wings” harnesses some of the most memorable elements from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back: a rebel princess fighting fiercely for those she cares about, AT-AT walker battles across snowy landscapes, and a small, unassuming creature who’s far more than they seem.

If you love Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you’ll want to watch “The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope”!

The story of Cal Kestis captured players’ hearts across two video game installments — Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — and countless replays. “The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope” mirrors much of Cal’s journey, from exploring mysterious ruins to learning what it means to be a Jedi, complete with cute droid sidekicks and terrifying Jedi hunters.

If you love Andor, you’ll want to watch “The Smuggler”!

Political intrigue. Imperial machinations. The early formation of the Rebellion. We could be talking about Andor or “The Smuggler”! The latter introduces characters that could seamlessly intersect with Cassian Andor and his crew, plus a nail-biting extraction plan and a very familiar looking planet to make the connections even stronger.

If you love Skeleton Crew, you’ll want to watch “Yuko’s Treasure”!

If space pirates are your jam, chances are you enjoyed Skeleton Crew — and you’ll enjoy “Yuko’s Treasure,” too! Both told from the perspective of young kids embarking on adventure in the larger (and sometimes scary) galaxy, these tales hit on themes of friends, family, and what happens when a brave kid gets confronted by pirates! And you can’t have a pirate story without treasure … even if it isn’t quite what anyone expected.

If you love Ahsoka, you’ll want to watch “The Bird of Paradise”!

Ahsoka Tano's journey coming to terms with her past and bravely facing her future are mirrored beautifully in “The Bird of Paradise.” Both offer a more mystical view of the Force, and showcase our heroines finding balance between the light and the dark. And both feature pretty significant bird imagery for those Morai fans among us.

If you love Star Wars Rebels, you’ll want to watch “The Lost Ones”!

Incognito Jedi Kanan Jarrus and young Ezra Bridger were always looking out for those around them, even as they sought to hide their existence from the ever-encroaching Empire in Star Wars Rebels. In “The Lost Ones,” F similarly finds herself assisting those in need while seeking to keep her true identity a secret. And as a bonus, there’s a breathtaking nod to Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s climactic lightsaber battle, too!

If you love Star Wars: The Bad Batch, you’ll want to watch “BLACK”!

What goes on beneath those skeletal white helmets? A question that has intrigued fans since 1977, Star Wars: The Bad Batch helped illuminate the trauma, loyalty, loss, and bravery of the galaxy’s hardened clone soldiers — and their constant battle to find the light among the darkness of war. Now “BLACK” takes viewers on a surrealist journey focused on an Imperial soldier grappling with the push and pull of good and evil, shown through stylized imagery of chaos and beauty.