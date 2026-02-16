Quiz: Discover Your Mandalorian Clan

Obtain your signet and find out if you’re among the determined leaders of Clan Kryze or for the dedicated adventurers of Clan Mudhorn.



Mandalore is known for its rich warrior culture, with Mandalorian clans found throughout the galaxy that take great pride in their heritage and battle prowess. Among these legends we find Din Djarin, most commonly known in this galaxy as the Mandalorian; Bo-Katan Kryze, once and future leader of Mandalore; and Sabine Wren, one of the most colorful liberators of Lothal.

In anticipation of tomorrow’s trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu — which arrives in theaters May 22, 2026 — we’ve started to wonder: which storied Mandalorian clan would be the best fit for you?