Pedro Pascal Stars in New Trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu

Plus, an all-new poster celebrates the continuing adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu.

The Mandalorian and Grogu are armored up and back in action with a new trailer that showcases some of the galactic denizens they’ll soon meet in their first epic feature film.

The latest action-packed trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu arrived today filled with Hutts and other creatures and aliens.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian, Sigourney Weaver as Colonel Ward, and Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt, the latest trailer includes a new look at Zeb Orrelios now flying for the New Republic and other species including a Kyuzo bounty hunter, an Ardennian fry cook voiced by Martin Scorsese, and the diminutive Anzellans. We also see Mando unmasked, raising all kinds of questions about the journey ahead.

And an all-new poster featuring the Clan of Two was also released today!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Get ready for Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.