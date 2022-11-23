Andor: 10 Easter Eggs We Found in Luthen’s Gallery

The Coruscant shop is filled with artifacts that connect to the larger Star Wars saga and beyond.

Luthen Rael’s Galactic Antiquities and Objects of Interest may be a front for his rebel dealings, but it’s a really convincing one. That’s because it’s filled with interesting artifacts from across the galaxy, and for Star Wars fans, that means only one thing: Easter eggs! Ever since we first stepped foot in Luthen’s by-appointment-only business in Andor on Disney+, eagle-eyed viewers have been scouring the screen for items that might have been seen in other Star Wars storytelling, or rarities that connect in some way to the larger saga. Wanting to know just what galactic goodies are hidden in the upper-scale shop, StarWars.com confirmed 10 Easter eggs that fans can find while browsing Luthen’s gallery.

Keep your eyes peeled in episode 10, “One Way Out.”



1. Amidala-Style Headpiece



Visible in the rear of the showroom floor, this headpiece is nearly identical to one worn by Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Aggressive negotiations may be required for this item.

Armor up in episode 4, “Aldhani.”



2. Mandalorian Armor



This shimmering armor is on prominent display, right near the Amidala-style headpiece. We have to imagine that somewhere out there, a Mandalorian is looking for this.

Look along the wall in episode 7, “Announcement.”





3. Jedi Temple Guard Mask

Never before seen in live-action, the Jedi Temple Guard -- and their masks -- first debuted in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Located near the wall in Luthen’s shop, the actual prop is striking, with an ivory-looking base and gold elements.

Do these belong in a museum? Be on the lookout in episode 5, “The Axe Forgets.”



4. Sankara Stones



You want the stones? Let them go! The MacGuffin of another well-known Lucasfilm production, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, the Sankara stones can be found in the gallery's back room. A fun nod to a classic movie, or worlds colliding? Choose wisely.

Reach out with your senses in episode 5, “The Axe Forgets.”



5. Sith Holocron



Also kept in the back room, and that’s probably best for this dark-side device.

Press start on episode 4, “Aldhani,” for this Easter egg.



6. Starkiller’s Dark Lord Helmet



In the classic Star Wars: The Force Unleashed game, players unlock this helmet when completing the main campaign and accessing the dark side ending. In Andor, it sits atop armor near the rear wall, and also appears in the back room; to see it made into a physical object is a strong recognition of the game’s continued legacy.

Let out a Wookiee roar when you spot this in episode 4, “Aldhani.”



7. Wookiee Helmet



Good relations with the Wookiees, Luthen must have. One of several Wookiee artifacts in Luthen’s gallery, this helmet is a traditional war-time helmet for the natives of Kashyyyk, and is displayed on the main showroom floor.

Watch for this Gungan artifact in episode 7, “Announcement.”





8. Gungan Shield

Yousa interested in this? These shields, featuring an energy screen that can be turned on or off, were used by the Gungan Army during the Battle of Naboo in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. While the Episode I shields were computer generated, this Andor prop is a new build and can be found in the back of the showroom floor.

Catch a glimpse of these tablet fragments in episode 11, “Daughter of Ferrix.”



9. World Between Worlds Tablet



This should pique the interest of Star Wars Rebels fans. This ancient artifact, inspired by a mystical portal in Star Wars Rebels, sits near the left wall of the shop. Hopefully, the Emperor is unaware.

These items, visible starting in episode 4, “Aldhani,” should be quite well protected.



10. Carbonite Blocks



Looks like Darth Vader wasn’t the first to do the carbonite thing. There are several carbonite blocks in the gallery, some with more ordinary pieces like the necklace above, but a few stand out for the subjects held within: the fertility idols from Raiders of the Lost Ark, an Engineer head from Prometheus, and more. Can you find them all?

Special thanks to Leland Chee, Tim Wildgoose, and the Andor Props Manufacturing team.