Join Andor Creator Tony Gilroy and Star Diego Luna to Celebrate the Series Finale

May 9, 2025
StarWars.com Team

Watch the special live stream event for a chance to see your questions answered on YouTube May 13 ahead of the Season 2 finale on Disney+ that evening.

It’s almost time to send Cassian Andor off as he takes his final steps to Scarif in the Andor Season 2 finale next week.

To mark the occasion, the end of a five year journey for the cast and crew behind the critically-acclaimed and beloved Star Wars series, Star Wars YouTube will host a special LIVE Q&A — Andor Season 2 with Tony Gilroy & Diego Lunacovering the momentous events of Season 2.

Join creator Tony Gilroy and series star Diego Luna (Cassian Andor himself), Tuesday, May 13 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT as they’re joined by special guests Denise Gough (Dedra Meero), Kyle Soller (Syril Karn), Elizabeth Dulau (Kleya Marki), Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma) and Adria Arjona (Bix Caleen) to talk about the journey so far.

“I think the banality of evil runs through the entire show,” Gilroy tells StarWars.com. “Season 1 is about the education and radicalization of Cassian, about the making of a revolutionary. Season 2 is…you could call it the ‘Winds of War.’ It's a whole bunch of characters that hopefully you really care about and suddenly there's that inevitable moment where things have just gone too far and the inertia of the Rebellion and Empire conflict is too strong. It's coming. There's no way to stop it. And I think it's about a lot of people, ordinary people, being pressured by this unstoppable force of war that's coming.”

Andor Season 2 with Tony Gilroy and Diego Luna key art

Like the special look back at Andor Season 1 earlier this year (below), Gilroy and the cast will reflect on their experience making Season 2 while also taking live questions from fans watching the stream from home. Tune in and submit your question through the live chat for a chance to hear it answered on screen!

Then get ready for the series finale of Andor, with the final three-episode arc premiering May 13 at 6 p.m. PT only on Disney+.

