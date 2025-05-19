LEGO Masters Strikes Back with a Block-Buster Premiere

Darth Vader himself gives the new batch of builders their first challenge of the season.

LEGO Masters is back for a new season, and tonight’s Star Wars-themed premiere is certain to be a blast! The builders must brick-master the Force to put the pieces of planets back together after the Death Star is unleashed on a LEGO galaxy. Tune in to see how each team tackles building a unique, personality-packed planet that would feel right at home in the galaxy far, far away.

Hosted by Will Arnett, LEGO Masters presents teams of two LEGO enthusiasts with building challenges that test their creativity and ingenuity. They’ll need some impressive – most impressive – builds to delight the expert judges and move on to the next challenge.

The episode airs tonight, Monday, May 19 at 8/7c on FOX, and the next day on Hulu.