Bring a vision of a different kind of droid to life with just paper, scissors, and tape.



“Yuko’s Treasure” is a remarkable story about found family and hidden fortune in a new vision of the galaxy far, far, away! Created by Kinema citrus Co. for Star Wars: Visions Volume 3, the animated tale features an adorable cast of characters – including an unusually-shaped but friendly droid.

You can make your own cone-shaped droid to join your found family with just a few materials. We’ll show you how!

What You’ll Need

Printed droid template

Scissors

Pencil

Black, white, light blue, golden yellow, and orange cardstock paper

Double-sided tape or glue

Paper hole punch

LED puck light (optional)

Start Crafting!

Step 1: Use scissors to cut out the template pieces.

Step 2: Trace the arm and leg pieces twice on black cardstock paper and cut them out.

Step 3: Trace the large cone shape on golden yellow cardstock paper. Cut it out.

Step 4: Cut out the bottom strip of the cone-shape template.

Step 5: Trace the strip on orange cardstock paper and cut it out.

Step 6: Trace the largest circle on the white cardstock paper. Cut it out.

Step 7: Cut out the second largest circle from the template.

Step 8: Trace the second largest circle on the light blue paper and cut it out.

Step 10: Cut out the smallest circle from the template and trace it on the black paper. Cut it out.

Step 11: Use a paper hole punch to cut out a tiny circle from the white paper.

Step 12: Stick the black circle in the center of the light blue circle, then glue the piece to the center of the large white circle. Stick the tiny white circle somewhere in the blue circle to make the light reflection.

Step 13: Stick the orange strip to the bottom of the yellow cone shape.

Tip: Make sure the edges of the cone and strip line up!

Step 14: Fold up both ends of the legs and set them aside for now.

Step 15: Stick the eye in the front center of the cone shape.

Step 16: Fold around the edges of the cone, gently pressing it into shape.

Step 17: Tape or glue the long edge of the cone.

Tip: Tape the inside edges of the cone for extra hold.

Step 18: Stick the top of the legs where you folded them to the inside front of the cone.

Step 19: Stick the arms on the side.

You’ve constructed your droid buddy!

If you’d like your droid to light your way the same way Yuko’s friend does, activate and then place the LED puck light under the cone. He’ll keep you company on your desk, bedside table, or anywhere you need a little extra illumination!

Watch Star Wars Visions: Volume 3, now available on Disney+.