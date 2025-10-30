STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

Brighten Your Day with a Droid Desk Buddy from Star Wars: Visions Volume 3

October 30, 2025
October 30, 2025
Kelly Knox

Bring a vision of a different kind of droid to life with just paper, scissors, and tape.

“Yuko’s Treasure” is a remarkable story about found family and hidden fortune in a new vision of the galaxy far, far, away! Created by Kinema citrus Co. for Star Wars: Visions Volume 3, the animated tale features an adorable cast of characters – including an unusually-shaped but friendly droid.

"Yuko's Treasure" thumbnail

You can make your own cone-shaped droid to join your found family with just a few materials. We’ll show you how! 

What You’ll Need

  • Printed droid template
  • Scissors
  • Pencil
  • Black, white, light blue, golden yellow, and orange cardstock paper
  • Double-sided tape or glue
  • Paper hole punch 
  • LED puck light (optional)

Start Crafting!

Step 1: Use scissors to cut out the template pieces.

Cut outs of the Droid Desk Buddy craft inspired by Star Wars: Visions.

Step 2: Trace the arm and leg pieces twice on black cardstock paper and cut them out.

Step 3: Trace the large cone shape on golden yellow cardstock paper. Cut it out.

Step 4: Cut out the bottom strip of the cone-shape template.

Step 5: Trace the strip on orange cardstock paper and cut it out.

Step 6: Trace the largest circle on the white cardstock paper. Cut it out.

Step 7: Cut out the second largest circle from the template. 

Step 8: Trace the second largest circle on the light blue paper and cut it out.

Step 10: Cut out the smallest circle from the template and trace it on the black paper. Cut it out.

Step 11: Use a paper hole punch to cut out a tiny circle from the white paper. 

Step 12: Stick the black circle in the center of the light blue circle, then glue the piece to the center of the large white circle. Stick the tiny white circle somewhere in the blue circle to make the light reflection.

Step 13: Stick the orange strip to the bottom of the yellow cone shape.

Tip: Make sure the edges of the cone and strip line up!

Step 14: Fold up both ends of the legs and set them aside for now.

The eye cut out of the Droid Desk Buddy craft inspired by Star Wars: Visions.

Step 15: Stick the eye in the front center of the cone shape.

Step 16: Fold around the edges of the cone, gently pressing it into shape.

Step 17: Tape or glue the long edge of the cone.

Tip: Tape the inside edges of the cone for extra hold.

Connect the cone of the Droid Desk Buddy craft inspired by Star Wars: Visions.

Step 18: Stick the top of the legs where you folded them to the inside front of the cone.

Step 19: Stick the arms on the side.

You’ve constructed your droid buddy!

The Droid Desk Buddy craft inspired by Star Wars: Visions.

If you’d like your droid to light your way the same way Yuko’s friend does, activate and then place the LED puck light under the cone. He’ll keep you company on your desk, bedside table, or anywhere you need a little extra illumination!

Watch Star Wars Visions: Volume 3, now available on Disney+.

Kelly Knox is the author of Marvel Crafts, Be More Obi-Wan, and Star Wars Dad Jokes, and the upcoming Star Wars Dad Jokes Strikes Back. Her puns are always intended.

Star Wars: Visions

Related News + Features

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 Viewing Guide

    October 29, 2025

    October 29, 2025

    Oct 29

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Why We Love the Unique Stories of Star Wars: Visions

    October 22, 2025

    October 22, 2025

    Oct 22

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 Cast Announced with New Trailer

    September 26, 2025

    September 26, 2025

    Sep 26

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 Key Art Revealed with Special Preview of “BLACK”

    August 22, 2025

    August 22, 2025

    Aug 22

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Returns with Volume 3 in 2025

    November 20, 2024

    November 20, 2024

    Nov 20

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Release Date, Studios Revealed

    February 2, 2023

    February 2, 2023

    Feb 2

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Visions Revisited: 5 Highlights from “Akakiri”

    October 19, 2021

    October 19, 2021

    Oct 19

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Digital Soundtracks Are Here

    October 15, 2021

    October 15, 2021

    Oct 15

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved