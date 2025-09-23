LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy’s Most Outrageous Character Mashups

With LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, the four-part sequel series, now on Disney+, we salute some of our favorite mixed-up heroes and villains, who are night and day(sisters) different from the characters we know and love.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy introduced a plethora of unexpected twists and turns, with the first appearance of Darth Jar Jar leading the charge.

Having removed the cornerstone to his universe, our hero Sig Greebling rewrote everything we know to be true about the Star Wars galaxy. From good guys gone bad to entire planets turning a new leaf, there is no telling what to expect when it comes to this scrambled galaxy.

With the four-part sequel series, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, now on Disney+, the fun continues. Here are just a few of our favorite outrageous mashups from the entertainingly unpredictable series.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

Darth Nubs

The only thing worse than a hungry pooba is a power-hungry pooba. The Nubs we know and love from Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is an eternal optimist and fierce protector of friends, but this twisted counterpart is anything but. Darth Nubs is as wicked as he is adorable (which is saying a lot). Between chasing down the Rebel Alliance and using his impressive strength for evil, there is nothing that Darth Nubs would hesitate to break apart. If not out of love, then out of fear I officially declare myself a #NubsNation member in each and every galaxy.

Greedo

Take it from this Rodian bounty hunter turned loverboy: sometimes shooting your shot really does save lives. Succeeding where this galaxy’s version of Han Solo did not, on this timeline it’s Greedo who has won over Leia Organa’s heart and put an end to the infamous question of “who shot first?” Devoted, loyal, and courageous, Greedo is ready to give Leia the royal treatment she deserves. Balancing the ever-changing galaxy and the mess that is the Skywalker lineage, Greedo and Leia’s relationship may just stand the test of time — at least in this galaxy.

Racer Max Rebo

Trading in his red ball jet organ for some sweet twin engines, this version of Max Rebo loves to put the pedal to the metal on the podracing track. With Mos Eisley Marina as his stage, this newfound racer proves himself to be a worthy competitor. Holding steadfast in the midst of chaos and gliding through the water like the beautiful blue boy he is, Rebo the racer is nothing short of inspired. Although Luke Skywalker may have cheated Max Rebo out of a victory, he is still a winner in my heart.

Emperor Salacious B. Crumb

Don’t underestimate him because of his size; this reimagined Salacious B. Crumb is pure nightmare fuel. With a bone-chilling cackle and an insatiable need for total domination, Emperor Palpatine and Salacious B. Crumb have much more in common than meets the eye. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, the Kowakian Monkey-Lizard can be seen holding court in the Emperor’s office. With attendees consisting of mysterious hooded figures, Sebulba, and an Anzellan, there is no telling what they are scheming. But, one thing is guaranteed with Emperor Crumb thrown into the mix: no secret is off limits.

Jedi Master Cad Bane

This Cad Bane is far from the ruthless and cruel bounty hunter we know him to be, but you can rest assured that his sartorial style follows him in every universe. Channeling his skills into preserving life instead of taking it, Jedi Master Bane finds solace in looking out for others. With the light side of the Force as his ally instead of his trusty blasters, he is ready to defend peace from any Sith Breakers that dare to disrupt it. And the best part? He does it all free of charge (which is huge considering our Cad Bane would do anything for the right price).

Ackbar Trooper

Don’t be fooled by their seemingly harmless appearance; if you see an Ackbar trooper, be advised that it’s a trap! Far from the days of commanding the Rebel Alliance, Admiral Ackbar now lives on through the Empire’s clone trooper army. Serving as the genetic template for the countless clone troopers at large, Admiral Ackbar has contributed to the very thing we know him to have fought against. Luckily, his skills don’t translate well to on-the-field combat, and the Empire’s grand army are far more clumsy than they are calculated.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past

The Daysisters of Dathomir

It truly is night and day when it comes to the reimagined planet of Dathomir and its inhabitants. Lush and rich in vegetation, Dathomir is now home to the Daysisters, who still count Asajj Ventress among their witchy ranks. Although they are protectors of all that is light and good throughout the galaxy, this coven of witches aren’t afraid to wield their magic against any agitators who cross their path. With the light as their guide and rancors as their ride, the Daysisters are a force of nature that I wouldn’t want to trifle with.

Arrgh2-D2

As unhinged as he is bold, R2-D2 — pronounced Arrrgh2-D2 — is the most fearless buccaneer droid around. Heavily modified but still just as sassy, Arrrgh2-D2 has been modified with a peg leg, eyepatch, cannons, and jets, which means there is nothing stopping him from wreaking complete havoc on this galaxy. Fiery and faithful as can be, Arrrgh2-D2 is willing to do whatever it takes to do the right thing (as long as it means he gets to be a metal menace along the way). Come to think of it, maybe he's not that different from the R2-D2 that we know.

Darth Obi-Wan Kenobi

If liking Darth Obi-Wan Kenobi is wrong, I don’t want to be right. With a suave and sophisticated disposition that would have anyone questioning their allegiance, Darth Kenobi is a formidable addition to the dark side. His strategic nature isn’t the only thing to be admired — the significance behind his shift is what truly sets him apart. This alternate Kenobi was enveloped by the dark side, a testament to the strength and endurance of the Kenobi we know and love, who stayed true to himself even in the face of immense pain and suffering amid the fall of the Jedi Order and the loss of his friend and student Anakin Skywalker.

Pirate Queen Amidala

Daring and dangerous, this version of Padmé Amidala has found a pirate’s life fit for a queen. Ruthless leader to a motley crew of mutineers, Pirate Queen Amidala has left behind a life of poise for plank walks. Perhaps most startling, the usually diplomatic queen doesn’t believe strongly in negotiations. Even with her resolute attitude and calloused exterior, Pirate Queen Amidala’s heart of gold is undeniable, jumping into action when help is needed and providing support on multiple fronts. Of course, one can’t be a pirate without treasure. Fortunately for Pirate Queen Amidala, X marks the spot on her long-lost family and love.

Darth Jyn Erso

The Jyn Erso we know and love died a hero, but in this twisted galaxy, it seems that she lived long enough to see herself become the villain. No longer a rebel, Darth Erso is a scientist gone rogue, lending her calculated ways to the Empire. As the brains behind the aptly-named “Battle Ball,” Darth Jyn has made it her goal to put an end to the Rebel Alliance. As corrupt as this may seem, we now know (thanks to Servo) that she did include an essential flaw leading to the Battle Ball’s demise. So, who knows? She may be a rebel after all.

Lando Calrissian

It’s the Landolorian, baby! Ever so suave and debonair, Lando Calrissian seamlessly takes on the role of cunning bounty hunter turned father figure. Donning the iconic beskar armor complete with whistling birds and the Darksaber, the smooth-talking scoundrel pursues only the biggest of bounties. With Grogu as his partner-in-crime, swindling is mere child’s play (I mean, who could say no to that face?) Thankfully, the Mandalorian creed runs strong, and the devious duo have a moral compass that always shows them the way.

Reunite with Sig Greebling, his brother Dev, Jedi Bob, and their friends in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, now streaming on Disney+.