Enter the Star Wars Galaxy with the First LEGO SMART Play Sets

January 5, 2026
StarWars.com Team

Powered by the LEGO SMART Brick, the innovative new technology will bring Luke Skywalker’s X-wing, Darth Vader’s TIE fighter, and the Emperor’s throne room toys to life through digital and physical play.

Now you can enter the Star Wars galaxy like never before — clashing lightsabers in Emperor Palpatine’s throne room as the Imperial March plays on — with LEGO SMART Play, one of the most significant evolutions in the LEGO System-in-Play since the introduction of the LEGO Minifigure in 1978. With the LEGO SMART Brick, LEGO SMART Tags and LEGO SMART Minifigures, the sets react in real time to bring an interactive play experience that is full of exploration and imaginative storytelling.

Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in a presentation from the LEGO Group, Asad Ayaz, chief brand officer of The Walt Disney Company and president of Disney Entertainment Marketing, and Dave Filoni, chief creative officer of Lucasfilm, LEGO SMART Play building sets will debut with Star Wars vehicles and locales, the perfect playground for epic storytelling, unforgettable characters and endless brick-built adventures.

The new platform features more than twenty patented world-firsts within its technology, and the LEGO SMART Brick — at the heart of the platform — is powered by a custom-made chip, measuring smaller than a standard LEGO stud. Developed by the LEGO Group’s Creative Play Lab team, the new LEGO SMART Brick is packed with technologies that bring play to life including sensors, accelerometers, light sensing and a sound sensor as well as a miniature speaker driven by an onboard synthesiser, and much more, in addition to easy wireless charging.

Launching March 1, 2026, in select markets, we have details on the first LEGO SMART Play Sets hitting store shelves soon. The three ‘All-In-One' LEGO Star Wars sets will come with a LEGO SMART Brick with charger and at least one LEGO SMART Minifigure and LEGO SMART tag.

    • LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Luke’s Red Five X-Wing building set

    The new 584-piece set includes two SMART Minifigures (Luke Skywalker, in his X-wing pilot gear and Princess Leia), as well as Luke’s trusty droid companion, R2-D2, and Rebel crew and stormtrooper Minifigures.

    This set includes an Imperial turret, transporter and command center, all of which unlock interactive features, such as laser-shooting sounds, engine sounds and lights plus refueling and repair sounds, through the use of the included LEGO SMART Brick, two LEGO SMART Minifigures and five LEGO SMART Tags.

    • LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Darth Vader’s TIE fighter building set

    One of the galaxy’s most unforgettable villains and his TIE fighter arrive as part of LEGO SMART Play, inviting you to replay and re-define the most epic battles on behalf of the Galactic Empire.

    This 473-piece set features a brick-built Rebel Outpost and an Imperial Fueling Station, as well as a SMART Darth Vader and a Rebel Fleet Trooper Minifigure. The roar of the twin ion engines comes to life, among other interactive features, with the LEGO SMART Brick.

    • LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Throne Room Duel & A-Wing building set

    Re-enact and re-imagine one of the most memorable moments from the original Star Wars trilogy, the final Lightsaber duel between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader at the end of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The 962-piece set comes with three SMART Minifigures of Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, and Luke Skywalker as a Jedi Knight.

    Additionally, the set comes with a brick-built A-wing Fighter and Pilot Minifigure, two Royal Guard Minifigures, and a SMART Tag-enabled cannon turret to defend the Emperor’s throne room. Unlock SMART features such as Lightsaber hums with the SMART Minifigures of Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, the engine roar of the A-wing and even listen to “The Imperial March” with Emperor Palpatine sitting on his throne.

    “This milestone in our long-time collaboration with the LEGO Group adds a new dimension to this legacy, continuing to help fans express their creativity and imagination by extending the Star Wars story through play,” says Paul Gitter, executive vice president of global brand commercialization at Disney Consumer Products.

    “We’ve worked with our incredible friends at Lucasfilm for over 25 years, and our focus has always remained on creating original, unique experiences for the fan community through our sets,” adds Julia Goldin, chief product & marketing officer of the LEGO Group. “With LEGO SMART Play, legendary stories and characters of the Star Wars galaxy will come to life like never before.”

