Enter the Star Wars Galaxy with the First LEGO SMART Play Sets

Powered by the LEGO SMART Brick, the innovative new technology will bring Luke Skywalker’s X-wing, Darth Vader’s TIE fighter, and the Emperor’s throne room toys to life through digital and physical play.

Now you can enter the Star Wars galaxy like never before — clashing lightsabers in Emperor Palpatine’s throne room as the Imperial March plays on — with LEGO SMART Play, one of the most significant evolutions in the LEGO System-in-Play since the introduction of the LEGO Minifigure in 1978. With the LEGO SMART Brick, LEGO SMART Tags and LEGO SMART Minifigures, the sets react in real time to bring an interactive play experience that is full of exploration and imaginative storytelling.

Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in a presentation from the LEGO Group, Asad Ayaz, chief brand officer of The Walt Disney Company and president of Disney Entertainment Marketing, and Dave Filoni, chief creative officer of Lucasfilm, LEGO SMART Play building sets will debut with Star Wars vehicles and locales, the perfect playground for epic storytelling, unforgettable characters and endless brick-built adventures.

The new platform features more than twenty patented world-firsts within its technology, and the LEGO SMART Brick — at the heart of the platform — is powered by a custom-made chip, measuring smaller than a standard LEGO stud. Developed by the LEGO Group’s Creative Play Lab team, the new LEGO SMART Brick is packed with technologies that bring play to life including sensors, accelerometers, light sensing and a sound sensor as well as a miniature speaker driven by an onboard synthesiser, and much more, in addition to easy wireless charging.

Launching March 1, 2026, in select markets, we have details on the first LEGO SMART Play Sets hitting store shelves soon. The three ‘All-In-One' LEGO Star Wars sets will come with a LEGO SMART Brick with charger and at least one LEGO SMART Minifigure and LEGO SMART tag.