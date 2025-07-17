Take Home These Standout Star Wars Exclusives from San Diego Comic-Con

At SDCC 2025, you’ll find new action figures, collectibles, jewelry, and more.

It’s San Diego Comic-Con time once again!

If you’re headed to San Diego for one of the largest pop culture fan conventions around, plan ahead to stop by the Lucasfilm Pavilion, which will be celebrating Lucasfilm Animation’s 20th anniversary, get your panel schedule set, and explore all that SDCC has on offer, including these convention exclusives!

Here are some of our favorite Star Wars exclusives you’ll find on the convention floor this year.

Limited Edition Star Wars Darth Vader Tamagotchi Nano by Bandai Namco

A limited edition, exclusive Tamagotchi puts Anakin Skywalker’s path in the palm of your hands. Showcasing a shiny metallic shell design, you can get take him through lightsaber training and your interactions will determine what light and dark side characters he meets. This SDCC exclusive also comes with premium black andred box packaging for display.

Action Figures by Beast Kingdom

Add to your figure collection by shopping Beast Kingdom’s seven newest, first-to-market additions to their Star Wars line, including a Stormtrooper, a 501st Clone Trooper, and the Sith Lord himself, Darth Vader.

Star Wars Darth Vader Premiere Helmet by Denuo Novo

Darth Vader’s iconic helmet that has been meticulously recreated using archival helmets and photographs from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Limited Edition Metal Poster by Displate

Take home an event-exclusive, limited-edition metal poster featuring the Mandalorian and Grogu in action.

Star Wars: Unlimited 2025 Convention Exclusive by Fantasy Flight Games

Take home six variant cards in a blueprint-style design lovingly inspired by some of the best droids to be found across the galaxy, including R2-D2 and BD-1. Then get ready to power up your Star Wars: Unlimited game with this SDCC exclusive set.

Enamel Pins and Mystery Box Pins by FiGPiN

Pick up limited-edition pins for characters like Force Ghost Qui-Gon Jinn, Jedi Knight Revan, and K-2SO, plus an extra-large rancor. And if you’re in the mood for a surprise, check out two all-new mystery box series that feature character pins related to Han Solo and the Sith.

Ornaments and Enamel Pin by Hallmark

Get started on your galactic holiday decorating early with a Darth Nihilus from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and a commemorative, vintage-inspired Jawa ornament. Or pick up an early gift with an event-exclusive 8-bit Darth Vader enamel pin.

Star Wars: The Black Series Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi Figures by Hasbro

Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith are available in a new Mustafar duel 2-pack exclusively at the Hasbro booth.

Darth Vader MiniCo by Iron Studios

Darth Vader joins the MiniCo figure lineup in small scale form and comes with a proper Sith-inspired display base. From helmet to cape and tiny holograms, every detail of the Sith Lord is sculpted in a fun, stylized way.

Live Aurebesh Engraving by RockLove

Commemorate SDCC with a one-of-a-kind exclusive, a blank necklace or bracelet engraved with your name translated into Aurebesh, part of RockLove’s new Galactic Forge collection.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Vehicle Multipack by Jazwares

Recreate key Imperial dogfighting moments with this exclusive, three vehicle set that features Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced ship, two TIE fighters, and more.