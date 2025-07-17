STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

Take Home These Standout Star Wars Exclusives from San Diego Comic-Con

July 17, 2025
July 17, 2025
StarWars.com Team

At SDCC 2025, you’ll find new action figures, collectibles, jewelry, and more.

It’s San Diego Comic-Con time once again!

If you’re headed to San Diego for one of the largest pop culture fan conventions around, plan ahead to stop by the Lucasfilm Pavilion, which will be celebrating Lucasfilm Animation’s 20th anniversary, get your panel schedule set, and explore all that SDCC has on offer, including these convention exclusives!

Here are some of our favorite Star Wars exclusives you’ll find on the convention floor this year.

Limited Edition Star Wars Darth Vader Tamagotchi Nano by Bandai

Limited Edition Star Wars Darth Vader Tamagotchi Nano by Bandai Namco

A limited edition, exclusive Tamagotchi puts Anakin Skywalker’s path in the palm of your hands. Showcasing a shiny metallic shell design, you can get take him through lightsaber training and your interactions will determine what light and dark side characters he meets. This SDCC exclusive also comes with premium black andred box packaging for display.

Beast Kingdom’s Stormtrooper, 501st Clone Trooper, and Darth Vader

Action Figures by Beast Kingdom

Add to your figure collection by shopping Beast Kingdom’s seven newest, first-to-market additions to their Star Wars line, including a Stormtrooper, a 501st Clone Trooper, and the Sith Lord himself, Darth Vader.

Denuo Novo Darth Vader helmet

Star Wars Darth Vader Premiere Helmet by Denuo Novo

Darth Vader’s iconic helmet that has been meticulously recreated using archival helmets and photographs from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Displate The Mandalorian and Grogu metal poster

The Mandalorian and Grogu Limited Edition Metal Poster by Displate

Take home an event-exclusive, limited-edition metal poster featuring the Mandalorian and Grogu in action.

Six variant cards in a blueprint-style designs including R2-D2 and BD-1.

Star Wars: Unlimited 2025 Convention Exclusive by Fantasy Flight Games

Take home six variant cards in a blueprint-style design lovingly inspired by some of the best droids to be found across the galaxy, including R2-D2 and BD-1. Then get ready to power up your Star Wars: Unlimited game with this SDCC exclusive set.

FiGPiN Force Ghost Qui-Gon Jinn, Jedi Knight Revan, and K-2SO, and extra-large rancor

Enamel Pins and Mystery Box Pins by FiGPiN

Pick up limited-edition pins for characters like Force Ghost Qui-Gon Jinn, Jedi Knight Revan, and K-2SO, plus an extra-large rancor. And if you’re in the mood for a surprise, check out two all-new mystery box series that feature character pins related to Han Solo and the Sith.

Darth Nihilus and Jawa ornament, plus an 8-bit Darth Vader enamel pin

Ornaments and Enamel Pin by Hallmark

Get started on your galactic holiday decorating early with a Darth Nihilus from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and a commemorative, vintage-inspired Jawa ornament. Or pick up an early gift with an event-exclusive 8-bit Darth Vader enamel pin.

Hasbro Black Series Anakin and Obi-Wan duel

Star Wars: The Black Series Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi Figures by Hasbro

Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith are available in a new Mustafar duel 2-pack exclusively at the Hasbro booth.

Darth Vader MiniCo figure

Darth Vader MiniCo by Iron Studios

Darth Vader joins the MiniCo figure lineup in small scale form and comes with a proper Sith-inspired display base. From helmet to cape and tiny holograms, every detail of the Sith Lord is sculpted in a fun, stylized way.

Aurebesh Engraving by RockLove

Live Aurebesh Engraving by RockLove

Commemorate SDCC with a one-of-a-kind exclusive, a blank necklace or bracelet engraved with your name translated into Aurebesh, part of RockLove’s new Galactic Forge collection.

Jazwares Micro Galaxy Squadron multipack

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Vehicle Multipack by Jazwares

Recreate key Imperial dogfighting moments with this exclusive, three vehicle set that features Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced ship, two TIE fighters, and more.

SDCC exclusives

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Shop the Star Wars Celebration Japan Store and Show Floor Exclusives - Update

    April 4, 2025

    April 4, 2025

    Apr 4

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    We Love the LEGO Boba Fett and Han Solo in Carbonite BrickHeadz NYCC Exclusive

    October 2, 2017

    October 2, 2017

    Oct 2

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Force Friday Event Guide - Updated!

    September 1, 2015

    September 1, 2015

    Sep 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    ThinkGeek's Star Wars Celebration Anaheim Exclusives and Early Releases - Preview!

    April 15, 2015

    April 15, 2015

    Apr 15

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Star Wars Celebration Anaheim Merchandise Sneak Peek, Part 4!

    April 14, 2015

    April 14, 2015

    Apr 14

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    First Look at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim T-shirts and More!

    April 1, 2015

    April 1, 2015

    Apr 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Star Wars SDCC 2014 Exclusives Checklist

    July 22, 2014

    July 22, 2014

    Jul 22

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Exclusive Star Wars Collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con

    July 16, 2013

    July 16, 2013

    Jul 16

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved