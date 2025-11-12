Shop the Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Online Store

STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

November 12, 2025
November 12, 2025
Convention-exclusive items from Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 are available for a limited time.

You may have missed out on some of the convention-exclusive items that were available at Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 whether you joined us in person or you tuned in online. But now's your chance to shop a limited selection of exclusive items!

The official Star Wars Celebration Online Store, featuring special merchandise made just for the event, launches this Life Day, November 17, for ticket holders and will be open to everyone starting November 20. Sport your Star Wars Celebration love with a range of exclusive tees, including samurai Darth Vader and Boba Fett shirts, several exclusive HerUniverse designs, and a BB-8 bucket hat. You’ll also find a skateboard deck featuring Grogu (perfect for your next day at the skatepark) and several bags, including an Ewok plush tote bag and two different light-up backpacks.

Other exclusive items include a Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 key art tea cup set, a set of sabacc playing cards, and several event-specific pins and patches you can use to customize a bag or jacket. 

Beginning on November 17, 2025 at 3 p.m. PT (or November 18 at 8 a.m. JPT), Celebration 2025 attendees will have first access. Ticket holders will receive a special password sent to their email. (If you transferred your tickets, your friend or family member will receive the code.)

Then on November 20, 2025, at 3 p.m. PT (or November 21 at 8 a.m. JPT), the store will open to all fans. No password will be required at that time.

All merchandise is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The store will close on December 1.

Check out some of our favorites below before heading over to the official Star Wars Celebration store site to shop the entire collection.

