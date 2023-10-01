ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Celebrate Star Wars Reads This October!

October 1, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Read. This is the Way.

It’s time to celebrate Star Wars Reads!

Now in its 12th year, Star Wars Reads has returned for a month-long celebration of reading and literacy for readers of all ages. The annual invitation to explore the wide world of Star Wars storytelling from October 1 through October 31st includes new activities and fun for fans across the globe.

“We’re thrilled to be kicking off our 12th annual Star Wars Reads event at schools, libraries, and bookstores all over the world,” says Michael Siglain, Creative Director of Lucasfilm Publishing. “Whether you’re celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, catching up with the Mandalorian and Grogu, or venturing into the golden age of the Jedi with The High Republic, we encourage fans of all ages to dive into our books, comics, and magazines. We hope that both longtime fans and new readers will find an escape among the stars.”

More ways to celebrate:

Disney Publishing and Lucasfilm Press will also be donating books to educators in October, and collaborating with First Book, a non-profit organization dedicated to building a world where every child has access to a quality education by removing barriers to education and providing free and affordable new books to kids in underserved communities across the country. 

