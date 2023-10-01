Celebrate Star Wars Reads This October!

Read. This is the Way.
It’s time to celebrate Star Wars Reads!
Now in its 12th year, Star Wars Reads has returned for a month-long celebration of reading and literacy for readers of all ages. The annual invitation to explore the wide world of Star Wars storytelling from October 1 through October 31st includes new activities and fun for fans across the globe.
“We’re thrilled to be kicking off our 12th annual Star Wars Reads event at schools, libraries, and bookstores all over the world,” says Michael Siglain, Creative Director of Lucasfilm Publishing. “Whether you’re celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, catching up with the Mandalorian and Grogu, or venturing into the golden age of the Jedi with The High Republic, we encourage fans of all ages to dive into our books, comics, and magazines. We hope that both longtime fans and new readers will find an escape among the stars.”
More ways to celebrate:
- Host or join an event at your local library or bookstore in celebration of Star Wars Reads. In the past, events have included Star Wars themed scavenger hunts through the shelves and craft-making (think DIY Yoda ears)!
- Parents, teachers, and librarians can access the new downloadable (and printable!) 2023 Star Wars Reads Activity Kit, which includes coloring pages, puzzles, and more!
- Share stories from a galaxy far, far away with friends or family by checking out new releases like Star Wars: The High Republic: Tales of Light and Life and a new timeless tale for children Jedi Brave In Every Way by Charles Soule and his daughter Rosemary Soule, where Jedi Master Yoda teaches Jedi younglings and Padawans of every species, including the Wookiee Burryaga, to overcome their fears. There are plenty of exciting Star Wars: The High Republic titles to choose from for readers of all ages and fans both new and experienced.
- Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with the new anthology From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi or the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Collector’s Classic Board Book.
- Download and print an original poster from The Mandalorian and Child (Chronicle Books) by bestselling author Jeffrey Brown.
- Or pick up a new story from Star Wars: The High Republic Phase I and Phase II or one of many other Star Wars books and comics.
Disney Publishing and Lucasfilm Press will also be donating books to educators in October, and collaborating with First Book, a non-profit organization dedicated to building a world where every child has access to a quality education by removing barriers to education and providing free and affordable new books to kids in underserved communities across the country.