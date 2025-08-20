Celebrate Andor’s Emmy Nominations with an Out of This Galaxy Zine

Original art, interviews, and behind-the-scenes tidbits are just some of the fun you’ll find inside Rebelión: An Andor Zine .

Welcome to the ‘Rebelión’ — and your next Star Wars creature obsession.

A new zine dropped in a pop-up newsstand in Los Angeles last week, celebrating Andor Season 2 and its 14 Emmy nominations — including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score), and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

For those of us who weren’t able to grab one in person, StarWars.com has the official downloadable version of Rebelión: An Andor Zine, a stunning PDF from Power Movies Publishing with an inside look at never-before-seen photos, original art, and even a bit of sheet music from the critically-acclaimed Disney+ series.

Tony Gilroy attends Rebelión: An Andor Event at Are We On Air in Hollywood, CA on August 15, 2025.

Series showrunner (and Emmy nominee) Tony Gilroy, who was on hand to give out copies in person Friday, kicks off the zine with text from the one-page pitch letter he wrote in 2022 that outlines the major plot points of the season’s 12 episodes — from Cassian and Bix’s love story, to the horrors of the Ghorman Massacre and the sacrifices that brought news of the Death Star to the rebels on Yavin.

A view inside the Kiosk-o-thèque is seen during the Rebelión: An Andor Event.

Brand-new artwork from Katherine Lam, Patrick Dominguez, Tracie Ching, and Lincoln Agnew features Cassian Andor, Mon Monthma, Ghorman citizens, and KX-series security droids. Plus, you can find sketches from costume designer Michael Wilkinson as he crafted the look of Ghorman citizens, Luthen Rael’s double life, and Chandrilan evening wear; close up stills of some of the items set decorator Rebecca Alleway used for the Coruscant bodega set; and a portrait of the most adorable Ghorman pet you‘ve ever seen.

(L) An interview with Forest Whitaker on his portrayal of rebel leader Saw Gerrera. (R) Concept art images from production designer Luke Hull.

(L) A page from the script of Andor’s ninth episode “Welcome to the Rebellion” and (R) brand-new artwork of Mon Mothma by Tracie Ching.

Every page of Rebelión: An Andor Zine is different. An interview with Forest Whitaker dives into what historical figure influenced his portrayal of rebel leader Saw Gerrera and what the actor thinks it might really feel like to breathe in rhydonium. Concept art images from production designer Luke Hull show early iterations of some of Andor’s most important locations including Mina-Rau, Ghorman, and Coruscant. The zine even includes a page from the script of Andor’s ninth episode “Welcome to the Rebellion” where several characters react to Mon Monthma’s iconic speech.

A view inside the Kiosk-o-thèque is seen during the Rebelión: An Andor Event.

(L) Lyrics of the Ghor anthem “We are the Ghor” by composer Nicholas Britell and Tony Gilroy (in both English and Ghor) and (R) a page of sheet music from composer Brandon Roberts’ original score of “Syril in Horror.”

Ghorman is heavily featured in the zine with insight into how episode eight “Who Are You?” was crafted from director Janus Metz, supervising sound editor/sound designer David Acord, editor Yan Miles, and supervising sound editor/dialogue & ADR supervisor Margit Pfeiffer. Music from the episode is also highlighted with the lyrics of the Ghor anthem “We are the Ghor” by composer Nicholas Britell and Tony Gilroy (in both English and Ghor) and a page of sheet music from composer Brandon Roberts’ original score of “Syril in Horror.”

Physical copies of Rebelión: An Andor Zine were available in an Andor pop-up newsstand in Hollywood recently, where fans also found exclusive merchandise and props from the series. Or you can download a PDF of the zine here.

