Watch the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 Trailer with Your Younglings

The beloved series returns to Disney+ and Disney Jr. on December 8, 2025.



Fans of Jedi Younglings Kai Brightstar and Lys Solay, as well as members of Nubs Nation are about to get a special gift this holiday season — Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3!

All seven episodes of the third season of Lucasfilm’s original animated series will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Jr. on December 8. Set during the High Republic era, Young Jedi Adventures follows friends Kai, Lys and Nubs, as they study the ways of the Force, learn from Jedi Master Yoda, explore the galaxy, and help citizens and creatures in need.

As glimpsed in the new trailer, this season young fans will join the adventure as the young Jedi face off against Rek Minuu, a mischievous master droidsmith; befriend Dotti, a beloved local shop owner known for her droid-fixing skills; and meet a trio of new droid companions: Beepers, Dozer, and Gigi.

Season 3 of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures stars Ja'Siah Young as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Trey Murphy as Cyrus Vuundir/Taborr, Gunnar Sizemore as Wes Vinik, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda. Season 3 introduces Rek Minuu, voiced by Mason Wertheimer, and Dotti, voiced by April Winchell. And Jamaal Avery Jr, who voiced Kai Brightstar in Season 1, returns as Padawan Kai in the series epilogue.

Produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Jr., Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 is executive produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson is showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour is supervising director and executive producer. The series is composed by Matthew Margeson. Production Services by Icon Creative Studio.

Gather your younglings to watch Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 on December 8. And listen to the Disney Jr. Music: Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 Original Series Soundtrack EP, which includes three tracks by composer Andy Bean also available December 8 from Walt Disney Records.