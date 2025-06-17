Put a Bounty on Marvel’s Star Wars: Boba Fett – Black, White & Red - Exclusive Reveal

Get your first look at cover art for issue #1 before it lands this fall.

Boba Fett’s fearsome reputation is known throughout the galaxy, from the sands of Tatooine to the glittering skylines of Coruscant. As one of the most capable bounty hunters in any star system, he’s not afraid to pick up the most dangerous bounties and missions around.

Today, StarWars.com announces Boba Fett’s next gig: an all-new Marvel comic miniseries, Star Wars: Boba Fett — Black, White & Red. Get your first look at the cover art for issue #1 by artist Alex Maleev below, plus variant covers by Josemaria Casanovas and Leinil Francis Yu.

The new four-issue miniseries Star Wars: Boba Fett — Black, White & Red follows in the footsteps of two other Star Wars: Black, White & Red anthologies that featured Darth Vader and Darth Maul, with brand new standalone stories by various creative teams told in the atmospheric color palette of black, white, and red. Issue #1 is written by Benjamin Percy and features interior art by Chris Allen.

Percy, who has been a Star Wars fan since childhood, also wrote the first issue of Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red. “I'm a Star Wars nerd. I've seen the movies a million times, read the novels and the comics, and watched the shows,” Percy tells StarWars.com. “As a five-year-old, I rocked the Episode IV bedspread and as a college student, I hung the Tom Jung poster on the wall of my dorm. I've been dreaming about that universe for a long time. So, I'm thrilled to put a small mark on the franchise.”

In Star Wars: Boba Fett — Black, White & Red issue #1, Boba Fett finds himself tangling with Imperials and rogues. “I set him up with a merc mission that goes wrong in a hundred different ways — as he's caught between the demands of the Empire and a rogue faction of the Rebellion,” Percy shares.

“We're setting a major sequence in a lava system that Fett has to navigate to hunt down the best thief in the galaxy,” he adds. “I'm so lucky to join forces with artist Chris Allen, who brings his eye for dynamic action, wild layouts, and granular detail to this twisty, turny story that will keep you guessing until the end.”

Read the official synopsis and get ready to join the hunt when Star Wars: Boba Fett — Black, White & Red issue #1 arrives September 17, 2025.