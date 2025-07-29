Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder to Be Displayed at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

The vehicle from Star Wars: A New Hope is among over 40,000 pieces creator George Lucas has collected over 50 years.

Luke Skywalker may have been able to part with his X-34 Landspeeder for mere credits, but Star Wars creator George Lucas refuses to sell the vehicle or the other 40,000 pieces in his vast art collection.

At San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, Lucas made his first appearance at the convention that famously introduced the concept of Star Wars to the world in 1976 nearly a year before the film’s debut.

On a Hall H panel hosted by Queen Latifah, Lucas discussed his love of art, film, and plans for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, alongside Oscar winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and Lucasfilm’s senior vice president and executive design director Doug Chiang.

Although the museum’s collection encompasses far more than Lucas’ personal cache of concept art, maquettes, and props from the original trilogy and prequel era of Star Wars, the panel revealed that several large pieces from those films will be on display when the museum opens in Los Angeles next year. In addition to Luke’s X-34 Landspeeder from Star Wars: A New Hope, a 1:1 replica of General Grievous' TSMEU-6 Wheel Bike as seen in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and a full-scale version of Anakin Skywalker’s N-1 Starfighter from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace will be on display. The collection will also house speeder bikes from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and concept art from the production of the first six films in the Skywalker saga.

These pieces will be displayed as part of an eclectic collection that includes the first drawing of Flash Gordon from 1934, original art for Marvel’s Iron Man’s debut comic cover from 1968, illustrations from Peanuts’ creator Charles M. Schulz, and paintings and other works from Norman Rockwell, Jack Kirby, and Frida Kahlo, just to name a few.

Lucas, who first began collecting art when he was in college, told the audience that part of the idea for the museum came from his affinity for buying art and his aversion to selling it. “I refuse to sell it,” Lucas told the crowd. “I’m not one of the typical high art collectors that buys (and sells it off). I could never do that. It’s not what I think art is.”

Like the enduring appeal of his Star Wars storytelling, the creator of the galaxy far, far away went on to discuss the importance of art, a resonance defined by personal connection. “I think it’s more about a connection, an emotional connection with the work. Not how much it cost or which celebrity did it or whatever. It’s more a personal thing. And I don’t think it’s anything that anybody else can tell you….If you have an emotional connection, then it’s art.”