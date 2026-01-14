Darth Vader and Other Original Trilogy Updates Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland

Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia Organa are also arriving on Batuu, as the Star Wars -themed land expands its timeline.

Welcome to a new era of Batuu.

Disneyland Resort has announced exciting updates coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. Beginning April 29, 2026, Black Spire Outpost is is expanding its timeline, introducing elements from the events of the original film trilogy. As a result, visitors to Batuu, the planet inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, may cross paths with a few familiar faces — from Darth Vader and Imperial stormtroopers strutting through the streets to Han Solo and Chewbacca reuniting at the Millennium Falcon, all while John Williams’ iconic musical themes swirl through the air.

The original Galaxy’s Edge timeline placed Batuu during the era of the Resistance and the First Order, between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The new timeline will roll back several decades, expanding to span the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian.

Ever since Black Spire Outpost welcomed its first visitors in 2019, the land has been growing and changing, adding new characters, attractions, and special events. This new timeline shift is the next chapter in the ever-expanding story of Batuu. “We’ve always seen Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as a platform for storytelling, a land that would continue to live and grow and evolve,” explains Asa Kalama, vice president executive for creative and interactive experiences at Walt Disney Imagineering.

The new timeline means new characters (Han and Leia!), as well as updates to some shops and even the land itself. Here, we break down the biggest enhancements coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland.

Familiar Faces and New Visitors

Wandering through Black Spire Outpost, you never know who you might bump into. Beginning at the end of April 2026, Darth Vader will be landing on Batuu, joined by menacing Imperial stormtroopers.

“We knew Vader had to arrive,” explains Michael Serna, executive creative director for Disney Live Entertainment. “He’s the iconic villain — the best villain ever, in my opinion.”

Vader’s search for Luke Skywalker brings him to Black Spire Outpost, and visitors may cross paths with the powerful Sith lord near the TIE Echelon.

“One of the lesser-known facts about the TIE Echelon is that it’s actually an Imperial-era ship,” Kalama says. “It carries the same color and markings of all the TIEs from that era.” Since Galaxy’s Edge debuted, the craft has belonged to Kylo Ren, making it “sort of like a vintage car. So canonically, it aligns with the new, updated timeline we’re celebrating now.”

Fortunately for the rebels, some powerful allies are headed to Black Spire Outpost, too. Luke Skywalker will be making an appearance, joined by Han Solo and Leia Organa. The princess and the scoundrel will be making their first appearance in Galaxy’s Edge.

The Imagineering and Disney Live Entertainment teams worked closely with Lucasfilm to craft all-new looks for Han and Leia, making sure they’re ready for adventure on Batuu. Han wears his iconic vest, while Leia rocks a battle-ready white outfit. Her hair is up in a practical crown braid, similar to how she wore it on Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back.

“This is Leia’s adventure look,” explains Lucasfilm senior creative executive Matt Martin. “It’s inspired by some comic book appearances from this era, as well as the look that she had in Star Wars Battlefront II, the video game. But this is really the first time we get to see it physically created on a person.”

And of course, Vader, Han, Luke, and Leia won’t be the only characters you might encounter. Current fan favorites like Rey, R2-D2, Ahsoka Tano, and Chewbacca will remain as possible characters. (Finally, Chewie and Han are together again with the Falcon!)

Plus, fans may also cross paths with the Mandalorian Din Djarin and Grogu, who will soon be embarking on a new adventure together. As previously announced, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is getting a brand-new mission beginning in May 2026, inviting you and your crew to team up with Mando and Grogu to track down Imperial officers and claim a bounty.

Serna emphasizes that he and the team want Galaxy’s Edge to always feel as immersive and as authentic as possible. To celebrate the new updates Lucasfilm is teaming up with Marvel Comics to release a new tie-in comic series, revealing the backstory on how and why the Empire and the Rebels came to Batuu.

Bringing in all these familiar faces means that you never know who you might encounter under the spires. Rey, for example, might pop up closer to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (which is remaining unchanged), while you might catch Mando or Ahsoka wandering through the bustling marketplace.

“And of course, R2-D2 will be roaming throughout!” Serna adds with a laugh. “He’s in all of these stories.”

New Looks at Familiar Locations

Every corner of Black Spire Outpost has a rich history, and rolling back the timeline means that fans can experience some familiar locations in an all-new way. “We’re also thoughtfully going back and thinking about all the backstories of some of the shops that exist in the land,” Kalama says. “Because we’re set in a new era, some are run by new proprietors.”

One of the biggest changes is coming to the existing First Order Cargo, which will be getting a refresh under the new name Black Spire Surplus. Located near the TIE Echelon, Martin describes it as a “sort of military supply shop,” packed with exclusive offerings from around the galaxy.

“We’re going to see things from the Rebels,” Martin teases. “We’re going to see things from the Empire. It’ll be your one-stop shop for faction gear.”

The shop also has a rich backstory: Martin explains that Black Spire Surplus was founded by two former clone troopers who fought alongside each other in the Clone Wars and became close friends. Years later, one of those soldiers joined the Empire and served as an Imperial stormtrooper, while the other signed up with the Rebellion. But as they got older, they decided to retire and team up as friends and business partners, opening their new venture on Batuu.

Additional updates are also coming to Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, Savi’s Workshop, and Droid Depot to ensure those locales feel like a part of the earlier timeframe.

“Dok is always getting new shipments and new antiques,” Martin says. “We’re going to see some new items on display — potentially some Easter eggs that people will recognize from some of the more recent live-action TV series.”

A Galactic Soundtrack

Music has always been a key element of Galaxy’s Edge, and now, that soundtrack is expanding, too. As you wander through the market or stand under the Millennium Falcon, you’ll now hear themes from John Williams’ iconic score, pulled from the first six films. (That means that over in Oga’s, DJ R-3X will be spinning the beloved “Cantina Band.”)

“It is so unbelievably emotional and impactful to be standing in front of the Falcon or next to Savi’s and hear the Force theme gently playing in the background,” Kalama adds. “It totally transforms your emotional response to the land.”

The result, Kalama hopes, is a Galaxy’s Edge that feels more immersive than ever, inviting visitors to experience their own Star Wars stories in an all-new way. “We’ve spent a lot of time agonizing over every last detail,” he adds with a laugh.