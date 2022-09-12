ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Quiz: Which Star Wars Video Game Should You Play Right Now?

September 12, 2022
StarWars.com Team

In honor of National Video Games Day, press start on StarWars.com's newest quiz.

Star Wars video games have a rich legacy that stretches back five decades, filled with classics like 1983's Star Wars arcade game, the mid-'90s Super Star Wars trilogy on SNES, and the 2022 hit LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. They give us the chance to live our Star Wars dreams, from dueling Darth Vader to flying a snowspeeder in the Battle of Hoth. In celebration of National Video Games Day, there's an important question to answer: Which Star Wars game should you play right now? If you're not sure, don't press the reset button -- take StarWars.com's quiz below to find out!

