Quiz: Which Star Wars Video Game Should You Play Right Now?

In honor of National Video Games Day, press start on StarWars.com's newest quiz.

Star Wars video games have a rich legacy that stretches back five decades, filled with classics like 1983's Star Wars arcade game, the mid-'90s Super Star Wars trilogy on SNES, and the 2022 hit LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. They give us the chance to live our Star Wars dreams, from dueling Darth Vader to flying a snowspeeder in the Battle of Hoth. In celebration of National Video Games Day, there's an important question to answer: Which Star Wars game should you play right now? If you're not sure, don't press the reset button -- take StarWars.com's quiz below to find out!