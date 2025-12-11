Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic Revealed with First Trailer - Exclusive Interview

Announced at the 2025 Game Awards, the new role-playing game from Arcanaut Studios and Lucasfilm Games tells an all new story helmed by accomplished game director Casey Hudson.

In Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, step into the role of a Force user on a journey through a galaxy on the edge of rebirth at the end of the Old Republic.

The brand-new epic narrative single-player action role-playing game from Arcanaut Studios, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games was announced on stage tonight at this year’s Game Awards. Along with the first look at a thrilling trailer, it was announced that Fate of the Old Republic will be developed by a new studio launched by Casey Hudson, the director of the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy.

Blending innovative storytelling, memorable characters, and heart-pounding combat, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic will immerse you in an unforgettable experience where every decision deepens your journey toward the light…or the darkness.

In the exclusive first interview on the forthcoming title, Hudson and VP and GM of Lucasfilm Games Douglas Reilly sat down with StarWars.com to talk about the storied history of KOTOR and tease what we can expect from the new collaboration.

“When we developed the original KOTOR, we wanted to create a definitive Star Wars experience — crafting an adventure that consisted of all the things we dreamed of doing as Star Wars fans,” Hudson says. “Now, 25 years after we started work on that game, our aspirations are equally ambitious. Fate of the Old Republic represents an opportunity to explore a contemporary vision of a definitive Star Wars experience, using state-of-the-art technology and game design, and an all-new story crafted specifically to deliver on the combination of player agency and immersion in Star Wars that was at the heart of KOTOR.”

Although Fate of the Old Republic is not a direct sequel or continuation, “it is being built by people who helped shape that legacy,” Reilly adds. “Throughout my two decades of working on Star Wars games, including Star Wars: The Old Republic, I have been fortunate to see firsthand just how much these stories mean to our fans. For us, this new project is about honoring that legacy by creating something in the same tradition of a deep, cinematic, choice-driven role-playing game. Reuniting with Casey has been a tremendous honor, and we are pouring all of our shared passion and experience into building the next great chapter.”

Creative clarity and a shared vision

After directing the original and beloved game, Hudson was eager to return to the galaxy, creating a new expression in the tradition of KOTOR, which was released in 2003. “Star Wars has been an ever-present force in my life, from the time I saw the first movie in 1977 and throughout my career, where it’s been a constant source of inspiration,” Hudson says. “It’s hard to describe how exciting it was to be able to work in the Star Wars galaxy, contributing to its incredible legacy. We had so much fun working on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and it was one of the defining experiences of my career.”

Hudson remained in contact with Lucasfilm in the more than 20 years since, hoping to get the chance to collaborate again. “But a project like this is a huge commitment for everyone involved, so it took the right conditions to get everything to line up,” he notes.

This year, Hudson co-founded Arcanaut Studios, and the stars began to align. “Our goal is developing the kind of games I love making: emotionally powerful, cinematic adventures driven by player agency, narrative depth, and immersive world-building,” he says. “Conversations between our team and Lucasfilm Games led to an incredible opportunity to return to Star Wars, and once again we can hardly believe we’re working on such a special project.”

Still in the early stages of development and creation, Fate of the Old Republic benefits from decades of creative experience across the collaborative partnership. “I’ve always strived to lead very focused projects, with creative clarity and alignment among the team, and a crisply organized production plan,” Hudson says. “That’s ultimately what makes it possible to deliver a game that meets high expectations. But consistently achieving that with large and ambitious projects – with ever increasing demands on scope and complexity — has been a lifelong journey of learning and improvement, and a personal obsession of mine.”

As the director, Hudson partners with his team as well as Lucasfilm Games to bring that clear vision to life. “Great ideas come from all parts of the team,” he says. “So my job is to gather and shape a cohesive vision that the entire team contributes to. Ensuring that everyone shares that vision and understands their part in creating it, is critical to the success of a project.” And this newest chapter in Star Wars gaming history will touch on what Hudson sees as the “fundamental pillars of the franchise such as innovative storytelling, memorable characters, challenging gameplay, and immersive agency in the Star Wars galaxy.”

“Infinite stories to tell”

Lucasfilm Games was eager to tell a new story in an era with lots of possibilities. “Star Wars' past is a vast open canvas for creators to explore without having to navigate storytelling touchstones from other media,” Reilly notes. “Being set in the past gives us an immense amount of open space to tell new original Star Wars stories, while staying true to the spirit of the galaxy we all love. There are, quite literally, infinite stories to tell. While we will always honor and celebrate the core saga, it’s crucial to explore new territory, meet new characters, and see new parts of the galaxy.”

Reilly was especially excited to partner with Hudson given his depth of knowledge in both Star Wars storytelling and RPG game creation. “We have been keenly aware our fans have been wanting to revisit this player fantasy,” Reilly says. “To create a new RPG that lives up to that devotion was something that we have had to be very careful with. Casey’s expertise in crafting deep, long-term storytelling and building immersive, choice-driven worlds is second to none, and we are fortunate to have the game director of one of the most beloved Star Wars games of all time return to the galaxy far, far away.”

“It really blows me away to think that we were part of something that’s made such a lasting impression,” Hudson adds. “When we were making KOTOR, we were just focused on making the best game we could, and had no idea it would resonate the way it did. Seeing the impact it made with players, and how that connection has endured for more than twenty years, is humbling and inspiring.”

Although the team is mum on the details of the story they’re planning, Fate of the Old Republic will introduce new characters for an all-new story. “We’re still early in development, with many challenges ahead,” Hudson says. “I’m grateful to have enjoyed the support of KOTOR fans for many years, and I look forward to embarking upon this journey together, sharing more of what we’re doing as soon as we can!”