You’ll Want to Hover Around This Pumpkin Pram on Halloween

No one in the galaxy loves treats as much as Grogu, which makes this pumpkin pram the perfect project for Halloween!

When we think of little hands reaching for treats, two things immediately come to mind: trick-or-treaters and Grogu! Bring the two together this Halloween by making a candy bowl shaped like Grogu’s floating pram — complete with a little pumpkin foundling inside. A craft pumpkin transforms into a pram-inspired candy bowl with paint, hot glue, and just a few other materials.

Are you already looking forward to catching the Clan of Two in next year’s The Mandalorian and Grogu? Get in the spirit now and dress up in full beskar as the Mandalorian Din Djarin, then greet your trick-or-treaters at the door with this Grogu in hand. Your home will quickly become the must-visit house on Halloween night.

What You’ll Need

13-inch cream craft foam pumpkin

Pencil

Craft knife

Orange acrylic paint

Paint brush

Masking tape

Printed Grogu pumpkin template

Small burlap bag or fabric

Hot glue gun

Plastic grocery bag

Mini foam pumpkin

Scissors

Sheet of craft foam

Light green acrylic paint

Pink soft pastel

Black and white acrylic paint

Gloss varnish (optional)

Black permanent marker

Two wide bottle caps

Gray acrylic paint

Black or other scrap fabric

Get Started!

Note: The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Place a craft pumpkin horizontally on its side and turn it so the stem faces front. Lightly draw or use masking tape to make an L-shaped line around the top. This is your cutting guide for the next step.

Step 2: Use a craft knife to cut off the top 2/3 of the horizontal pumpkin, cutting around the stem. Remove the section you cut.

Tip: Go slow!

Step 3: Next, paint the inside of the pumpkin with orange acrylic paint, and let dry completely.

Tip: It might take two or three layers of paint before the color is opaque.

Step 4: Use tape to mask off two stripes on either side of the pumpkin, close to the opening at the top.

Step 5: Paint both stripes orange and let dry completely.

Step 6: Next, cut out the large rectangle from the template, then use it as a guide to cut two pieces of burlap fabric.

Step 7: Glue the edges of two burlap pieces together with right sides facing in, except for the top edge.

Step 8: Flip the little burlap bag inside out from the top and fold down the top edge.

Step 9: Stuff a plastic grocery bag inside the burlap bag you made to make Grogu’s body.

Step 10: Cut the ear shape from the template. Trace it twice on a piece of craft foam and cut out the ears.

Step 11: Glue the ears on either side of a mini pumpkin.

Step 12: Paint both the ears and the mini pumpkin light green and let them dry completely.

Step 13: Next, use a pink soft pastel to add some color to Grogu’s cheeks and inside his ears.

Step 14: Cut out the eye shape from the template. Trace one eye with the smaller side facing the center of Grogu’s face, then flip the template and trace the other eye. Paint Grogu’s eyes black. Add two dots of white paint for the reflections and let dry.

Tip: If you’d like his eyes to be shiny, add a thin layer of gloss varnish on top of the black paint.

Step 15: Draw his mouth with a black permanent marker.

Step 16: Glue Grogu’s head to his body. Next, glue two large bottle caps as “joints” on either side of the pumpkin. Paint them white if needed and let dry.

Step 17: Add dirt and weathering to the pram by dry brushing gray paint across the surface. Let dry.

Step 18: Add Grogu and nestle him in some fabric, and your pumpkin pram is complete!

Use Grogu and his pumpkin pram for a Halloween decoration by itself or fill it up as a candy bowl for delighted trick-or-treaters. They would like to see the baby!