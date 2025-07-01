STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Meet the New Villain from LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past

July 1, 2025
July 1, 2025
Katarina Cruz

Voiced by Dan Stevens, get your first look at Jedi Bob’s former Master Solitus in a character poster and the reveal of a LEGO set straight out of the forthcoming four-part series.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past Solitus character poster.

There’s a new villain in the LEGO Star Wars galaxy: the elusive Solitus, voiced by Dan Stevens.

First glimpsed in new poster art released today, Solitus from LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past also joins our hero Sig Greebling and his brother-turned-nemesis Darth Dev in The Force Burner Snowspeeder, a brand-new LEGO set available for pre-order now.

Launching on Disney+ on September 19, 2025, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past is a 4-part sequel series that will expand on the ever-changing future of Sig Greebling’s universe, which was turned upside down in every which way in last year’s original series debut: LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

With new adventures ahead, let’s take a closer look at the brand-new LEGO set and hear from some key members of the star-studded cast as we build up our excitement for this epic continuation.

The Force Burner Snowspeeder 

For collectors, StarWars.com has your first look at a new LEGO The Force Burner Snowspeeder set with three collectible minifigures. This 349-piece set gives a sneak peek into an upcoming chase scene from the series. Fitted with flame decals, an opening double cockpit, rear stud shooters, and a hidden detachable speeder bike, The Force Burner is sure to bring the heat.

Along for the ride are minifigures of Sig Greebling and Darth Dev, as well as the mysterious and hooded Solitus, who comes with his very own STAP. Each character also comes equipped with a lightsaber — with Sig carrying an orange blade and Darth Dev choosing the classic Sith red — including mysterious Solitus, who is armed with two chained purple lightsabers. 

    • Meet the cast

    Returning to this mismatched galaxy for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past  are stars Gaten Matarazzo, Tony Revolori, Bobby Moynihan, Marsai Martin, Michael Cusack, Ahmed Best, and special guest appearance by Mark Hamill, with new additions including Ashley Eckstein as the voice of BrickHeadz Ahsoka Tano, Ben Schwartz (who previously portrayed TAY-0 in Star Wars: The Bad Batch) as Jaxxon the Lepi, and of course Dan Stevens as Solitus.

    Sig in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

    Gaten Matarazzo - Sig Greebling

    Although the cornerstone to Sig’s new galaxy is back in place, his journey to restoring order and peace is just getting started. With the new villain, Solitus, entering the scene, things are about to get a lot more complicated for this Force Builder in training. “I think I would describe Solitus kind of differently from the first season’s villain arc where Dev is presented as the big bad from the beginning, because there really isn't a tug of war between the good and the light with Solitus,” says Matarazzo. “It really is just a pure evil force whose main desire is control and order and completely sterilizing the fun that can be brought to the Star Wars universe and also the world of LEGO Star Wars…There's so much creativity involved with the world that can be built and the sets, so not only does it go to the extent of wanting LEGO sets to be built in a very specific way, but also just having them boxed up entirely.”

    Sig will be thrown into a new set of intense challenges that have him teaming up with allies and adversaries alike. As it often does with Star Wars villains, it comes down to unlimited power. Solitus aims for the “obliterating of the universe, which is very, very high stakes, and kind of forces Dev and Sig to work together for the first time, which to Sig is very exciting,” Matarazzo adds.

    Dev Greebling uses Force Lightning.

    Tony Revolori - Darth Dev 

    Mixed up in more ways than one, Darth Dev AKA Devastator is back and seeking out his true purpose. For actor Tony Revolori, the inner turmoil for the now jaded Dev Greebling is undeniable. “Fans will find Dev torn between what he knows he should do and what he wants to do,” Revolori says. “He doesn't know if he has the strength to do it, though. We’ll find Dev on the run, trying to make sense of this new world where he’s not the Supreme Leader and figuring out his conflicting emotions for Sig Greebling, his brother.” 

    Dev’s divided journey is muddled even further with the introduction of Solitus. “Darth Dev would describe Solitus as the Master he’s always been looking for. A true Sith Lord! Someone who can finally teach him his place in the universe,” Revolori shares. But that’s not how the actor would put it for himself. “I would describe him as having a whole lot of issues; he needs a friend and some love badly.” 

    Darth Jar Jar

    Ahmed Best - Darth Jar Jar

    Somehow, Darth Jar Jar has returned, and with him, the one and only Ahmed Best. Rather ominously, Best shares that “you’ll find Darth Jar Jar as half the Sith Gungan he used to be, but 10 times more convinced that he is and will always be the Phantom Menace.” As if we didn’t already have a bad feeling about Darth Jar Jar and the way of the Sith, Best describes the new and menacing Solitus as the “big bombad baddie.”

    Jedi Bob

    Bobby Moynihan - Jedi Bob

    Coming from a tangled galaxy himself, Jedi Bob knows a thing or two about building back up from a fragmented past. Though he may be flawed, Sig’s new mentor is determined to find redemption, even if it means a difficult path ahead. “Jedi Bob has to come to terms with the lies he has told. To himself and others,” says Moynihan. “It’s time to be genuine with himself.” 

    Jedi Bob knows all too well that his former Master, the villainous Solitus, is “not to be underestimated and not to be crossed,” warns Moynihan. “Also, the name itself is pretty intimidating. Try saying 10 times really fast?!? I dare you!” With a name alone that can strike fear, there’s no telling what harm Solitus will inflict. 

    Ben Schwartz - Jaxxon

    LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past poster

    From page to screen, Ben Schwartz is bringing Jaxxon to life. A Legends fan-favorite who more recently appeared in Star Wars comics, the Lepi smuggler has become a popular icon. “I was made aware of Jaxxon by Bobby Moynihan,” Schwartz says. “When he pitched me the lore and told me that Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit were behind the show, I had to jump in.” Though this will be Jaxxon’s first appearance in animation, Schwartz shares that “you will see him being the most Jaxxon he has ever been outside of a comic book.”

    As a longtime admirer of LEGO and Star Wars, Schwartz easily recalls his first memories with the two. “I remember watching [the original trilogy] and seeing how special they were,” he says. Now, having voiced a character in LEGO form, Schwartz is “hoping that one day it’ll become a minifig I can buy.”

    Ashley Eckstein - Ahsoka 

    Guided by the light in every universe, Ahsoka Tano is sure to bring some good into this chaotic galaxy. For actor Ashley Eckstein, getting back into the role of Ahsoka Tano came naturally. “It felt so good to voice Ahsoka again,” Eckstein says of her 19-year stint with the character. “It's been a couple years since I voiced Ahsoka in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, so I was a bit nervous when I went into the studio, but Dan, Benji, Josh, and the entire team made me feel so comfortable, and, metaphorically, I was able to step right back into Ahsoka’s boots like no time had passed.”

    Ashley Eckstein on stage at Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025

    And Eckstein was overjoyed to once again bridge the gap between Star Wars and LEGO. “I have been a LEGO fan and a Star Wars fan ever since I was a little girl, and to be able to combine two of my loves is a dream come true!” Eckstein exclaimed. “I'll never forget when I first voiced Ahsoka in LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars video game in 2011. It was a surreal moment for me. That was the first time I got to play in both worlds at the same time. Since then, I've worn an Ahsoka dress made out of 10,000 LEGO bricks and carried an Ahsoka-inspired LEGO purse for the Her Universe Fashion Show.” 

    And where does the story find BrickHeadz Ahsoka in this mixed up universe? “I think it will come to no one’s surprise that we find Ahsoka in a leadership position in the sequel series. Ahsoka has experience in leading others, and most importantly, she has a desire to help others,” says Eckstein. “Ahsoka is still dealing with the sadness of her past, but her desire to help those around her is stronger than her fear of failure. When we meet Ahsoka in Pieces of the Past, she’s a bit lost, but she finds herself again by helping others.” 

    When it comes to approaching Solitus, Ahsoka is altruistic without end. “Ahsoka sees that Solitus is hungry for power, and she’s had a lot of experience in dealing with enemies like that. However, she is so empathetic, and she always tries to understand why someone is acting the way they are. Whenever I hear the phrase, ‘Don’t judge a person until you walk in their shoes,’ I think of Ahsoka,” says Eckstein. “She tries to understand Solitus and his actions, while protecting her newfound family from him.”

    Katarina Cruz is a fan first and foremost. She spends most of her time talking, thinking, and writing about Star Wars. Her heart lies with the found families and valuable lessons this vast galaxy has to offer. She really wants to eat some Pabu sushi.

    LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past

  

