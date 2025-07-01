Meet the New Villain from LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past

Voiced by Dan Stevens, get your first look at Jedi Bob’s former Master Solitus in a character poster and the reveal of a LEGO set straight out of the forthcoming four-part series.
There’s a new villain in the LEGO Star Wars galaxy: the elusive Solitus, voiced by Dan Stevens.
First glimpsed in new poster art released today, Solitus from LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past also joins our hero Sig Greebling and his brother-turned-nemesis Darth Dev in The Force Burner Snowspeeder, a brand-new LEGO set available for pre-order now.
Launching on Disney+ on September 19, 2025, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past is a 4-part sequel series that will expand on the ever-changing future of Sig Greebling’s universe, which was turned upside down in every which way in last year’s original series debut: LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.
With new adventures ahead, let’s take a closer look at the brand-new LEGO set and hear from some key members of the star-studded cast as we build up our excitement for this epic continuation.
The Force Burner Snowspeeder
For collectors, StarWars.com has your first look at a new LEGO The Force Burner Snowspeeder set with three collectible minifigures. This 349-piece set gives a sneak peek into an upcoming chase scene from the series. Fitted with flame decals, an opening double cockpit, rear stud shooters, and a hidden detachable speeder bike, The Force Burner is sure to bring the heat.
Along for the ride are minifigures of Sig Greebling and Darth Dev, as well as the mysterious and hooded Solitus, who comes with his very own STAP. Each character also comes equipped with a lightsaber — with Sig carrying an orange blade and Darth Dev choosing the classic Sith red — including mysterious Solitus, who is armed with two chained purple lightsabers.