Our Favorite Deep Cuts and Fun Facts from LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past

From Sig’s unique saber to our hopes for real porgils, here are a few we’ve spotted so far!

Sig and Dev Greebling are back and ready to save the galaxy again! Are you?

When a new threat named Solitus wreaks havoc in the galaxy, the estranged siblings must combine their special Force Building and Sith Breaking skills to stop him. Alongside Sig’s Master, Jedi Bob, and their friends Yesi Scala and Servo, they will have to use every piece of the past at their disposal in order to save their new world! Along for the adventure, of course, are brand new friends (more on them below), as well as plenty of brick-based surprises!

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past is nearly here and full of excellent nods to decades of LEGO Star Wars lore. In honor of the premiere of the sequel series on Disney+, here are a few things we’ve already spotted in trailers, clips, and poster art. Then come back after the show’s premiere for our spoiler-filled rundown of deep cuts and references.

1. Wish fulfilment unlocked. Sig Greebling’s lightsaber is a gleaming orange, by request of voice actor Gaten Matarazzo.

2. “Holy Hutch!” Jaxxon the Lepi, a self-proclaimed “real deep cut,” is a rather green callback to the earliest era of Star Wars. He appeared in the eighth issue of the original 1977 Marvel comics series, and has become a fan favorite. If you’re trying to, ahem, go deeper into the rabbit hole, there’s a full introduction to Jaxxon waiting for you!

3. All shapes and sizes. One of the biggest differences between Pieces of the Past and its predecessor, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, is that it doesn’t just star LEGO minifigures! There are so many different types of LEGO models on display in this sequel series, including BrickHeadz and larger statues, just like your LEGO shelf at home! So far, we noticed the LEGO BrickHeadz style buildable figure of Ahsoka Tano, the build-and-display model of Chewbacca, and we clocked a K-2SO buildable set.

4. The strong, silent type. As revealed in this clip, Pieces of the Past marks the first on-screen appearance of Darth Revan, a fan-favorite character from the classic Knights of the Old Republic video game. They may be “not much of a talker,” but you can’t mistake their red and purple lightsabers.

5. What’s in a name? When Yesi exclaims, “We found a Baby Yoda!”, it is a cheeky reference to the Earth-based nickname that some fans of The Mandalorian have latched onto. But the Landolorian wisely reminds us all, “The baby’s name is Grogu, baby.” Thank you, Mando Calrissian.

6. Jump to flightspeed! We can’t stop thinking about those porgils traveling through hyperspace from the official trailer. In a charming twist, their character design is based on the recent (nearly life-size) porg LEGO set. We can’t wait to see LEGO fans physically create the model mismatch.

7. Familiar faces. Is that Omega of Star Wars: The Bad Batch? Cal Kestis from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video games? Who else might show up in this series? The only way to find out is by tuning into LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, with all four parts streaming on Disney+ starting September 19!