Welcome to the Galactic League with the Latest Trailer for Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Now this is podracing at Sony’s State of Play, with a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Star Wars racing adventure from Fuse in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

Attention all racers! Sony’s State of Play broadcast has revealed an exclusive look at Star Wars: Galactic Racer – with one of the galaxy’s most beloved podracer pilots revving up his engines. Take a look!

Resolute repulsorcraft racers streak across the volcanic surface of Sentinel One, the dusty sands of Jakku, the treacherous ice of Ando Prime, and the lush jungle of Lantaana – our first look at the verdant planet – in this breathtaking new gameplay trailer, a follow-up to the reveal trailer that accompanied the announcement at the 2025 Game Awards.

“Our goal with Galactic Racer is to deliver a racing experience that’s cinematic, skill-driven, and unmistakably Star Wars, and this gameplay reveal is a major step toward that vision,” says Craig Derrick, an executive producer with Lucasfilm Games.

The Galactic League is an unsanctioned racing league born in the lawless Outer Rim, run by Darius Pax, the boisterous voice heard in the new trailer, and dominated by the underhanded and well-connected Kestar Bool. Pax recruits Shade, a mysterious racer with a grudge against the Bool family, to help take Kestar down. Pilot landspeeders, skim speeders, speeder bikes, and, of course, podracers to earn parts, tools, and upgrades that will give you an edge.

“Star Wars: Galactic Racer is about celebrating the thrill of Star Wars racing while pushing it into bold new territory, and this reveal marks the beginning of that journey,” Derrick says.

And speaking of thrills, that is the storied Toong podracer Ben Quadinaros himself poised to take a victory lap. Are you ready to take him and the galaxy on?

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more details about Star Wars: Galactic Racer, coming this year to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.