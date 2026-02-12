STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Welcome to the Galactic League with the Latest Trailer for Star Wars: Galactic Racer

February 12, 2026
Kelly Knox

Now this is podracing at Sony’s State of Play, with a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Star Wars racing adventure from Fuse in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

Attention all racers! Sony’s State of Play broadcast has revealed an exclusive look at Star Wars: Galactic Racer – with one of the galaxy’s most beloved podracer pilots revving up his engines. Take a look!

Resolute repulsorcraft racers streak across the volcanic surface of Sentinel One, the dusty sands of Jakku, the treacherous ice of Ando Prime, and the lush jungle of Lantaana – our first look at the verdant planet – in this breathtaking new gameplay trailer, a follow-up to the reveal trailer that accompanied the announcement at the 2025 Game Awards.

Sebulba’s podracer coming around a turn.

“Our goal with Galactic Racer is to deliver a racing experience that’s cinematic, skill-driven, and unmistakably Star Wars, and this gameplay reveal is a major step toward that vision,” says Craig Derrick, an executive producer with Lucasfilm Games.

The Galactic League is an unsanctioned racing league born in the lawless Outer Rim, run by Darius Pax, the boisterous voice heard in the new trailer, and dominated by the underhanded and well-connected Kestar Bool. Pax recruits Shade, a mysterious racer with a grudge against the Bool family, to help take Kestar down. Pilot landspeeders, skim speeders, speeder bikes, and, of course, podracers to earn parts, tools, and upgrades that will give you an edge.

Sebulba’s podracer ready to go.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is about celebrating the thrill of Star Wars racing while pushing it into bold new territory, and this reveal marks the beginning of that journey,” Derrick says.

And speaking of thrills, that is the storied Toong podracer Ben Quadinaros himself poised to take a victory lap. Are you ready to take him and the galaxy on?

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more details about Star Wars: Galactic Racer, coming this year to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer star wars games

    We’re Going Back to Jakku in the Trailer for Star Wars: Galactic Racer - Exclusive Interview

    December 12, 2025

    December 12, 2025

    Dec 12

    Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic Revealed with First Trailer - Exclusive Interview

    December 12, 2025

    December 12, 2025

    Dec 12

    D23 2017: 7 Highlights from the Star Wars Battlefront II Panel

    July 16, 2017

    July 16, 2017

    Jul 16

    Star Wars Year in Review 2025

    December 22, 2025

    December 22, 2025

    Dec 22

