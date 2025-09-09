Get your first look at new key art ahead of the unique Star Wars adventure that awaits podracing fans when it's released next month.

“Raw speed, lightning reflexes, and around every turn the chance to chase your destiny!”

Industrial Light & Magic's new interactive adventure Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset will deliver speed, excitement, and a story filled with characters both new and notorious (Sebulba fans, rejoice!)

Watch the new trailer below!

Built from the ground up exclusively for the Meta Quest 3 and 3S, Beyond Victory will immerse you in an original story set during the reign of the Empire that blends the thrilling world of podracing, powerful narrative, and mixed-reality play. The cast includes LEGO Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past star Bobby Moynihan, Fin Argus (Queer as Folk), and Lilimar Hernandez (Inside Out 2), plus two voice actors from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace: Lewis MacLeod reprising his Episode I role of Sebulba and Greg Proops once again voicing Fode.

“This experience is designed to celebrate storytelling, action, imagination and everything we love about Star Wars,” said Jose Perez III, director of Beyond Victory. “We wanted to give players a new way to step inside the galaxy and make it their own.”

At the core of Beyond Victory are three distinct gameplay modes designed to offer a wide range of play styles:

Adventure Mode delivers the primary narrative journey placing players in the role of Volo Bolus , an ambitious four-armed pilot mentored by none other than podracing legend Sebulba. Through a mix of fully immersive VR and mixed-reality, players will experience an epic Star Wars story from a bold new perspective. Other characters seen in new key art for Beyond Victory include Sebulba’s pink-haired business partner Luuda, Volo’s Aleena friend Deland Tyerell, a Twi’lek mechanic named Sornah, and Grakkus the Hutt, a character familiar to fans of Marvel's Star Wars (2015) flagship and the Poe Dameron comic.

Arcade Mode transforms the player’s physical space into a holotable-style racing arena where high-speed podraces are controlled from a top-down view. Each track features multiple paths to the finish line providing fast, replayable fun for fans of classic arcade gameplay.

Playset Mode invites players to unleash their creativity in a dynamic sandbox from a galaxy far, far away. Using unlockable digital action figures, including vehicles and iconic characters, populate your physical environment and stage your own Star Wars stories.

Start your podracing engines and add Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset to your wishlist ahead of its arrival October 7, 2025.