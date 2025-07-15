The critically acclaimed and fan-favorite Star Wars series is also nominated for guest acting, production design, costumes and more!

Andor, the groundbreaking Star Wars series that tells the story of the birth of the Rebellion, has been nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the 2025 Emmy® Awards.

The nod is one of 14 nominations announced today by the Television Academy, securing Andor’s place among this year’s greatest series for its immersive storytelling, from the scripting of each episode to the final cut, including nominations for Forest Whitaker’s reprisal as Saw Gerrera and Alan Tudyk’s return as the voice and motion capture artist behind K-2SO.

“I'm really proud," Andor series creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy tells StarWars.com. “This is substantial work and a substantial amount of people's lives went into this. And I really view all these awards as community property on this show. So [executive producer Sanne Wohlenberg] and I are very proud.”

Gilroy wasn’t listening to the nominations being read live, so he returned from a bike ride Tuesday morning to find several text messages from friends and colleagues. “I had 16 messages. I thought that's either really good or really bad. Then I started scrolling and trying to figure out what it all meant.”

Included in the category nominations are nods for Luke Hull’s production design, Michael Wilkinson’s costume design, and the VFX collaboration with Industrial Light & Magic that brought Andor to life. “More than anything, I just hope it brings more people to watch the show,” Gilroy says. “My hope is that more and more people will watch the show, who think that it might not be for them and find that it is not just for them, but it is important for them.”

In addition to the nominations for Andor, The Acolyte was recognized for outstanding sound editing and the Lucasfilm documentary Music by John Williams was nominated in two additional categories.

Read the full list of nominations below and explore a closer look at the making of Andor, created and executive produced by Tony Gilroy and executive produced by star Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor himself, as well as coverage of The Acolyte created by Leslye Headland and the documentary Music by John Williams.