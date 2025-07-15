STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Outstanding Drama Series Nominee Andor Up for 14 Emmy Awards

July 15, 2025
StarWars.com Team

The critically acclaimed and fan-favorite Star Wars series is also nominated for guest acting, production design, costumes and more!

Andor, the groundbreaking Star Wars series that tells the story of the birth of the Rebellion, has been nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the 2025 Emmy® Awards.

The nod is one of 14 nominations announced today by the Television Academy, securing Andor’s place among this year’s greatest series for its immersive storytelling, from the scripting of each episode to the final cut, including nominations for Forest Whitaker’s reprisal as Saw Gerrera and Alan Tudyk’s return as the voice and motion capture artist behind K-2SO.

“I'm really proud," Andor series creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy tells StarWars.com. “This is substantial work and a substantial amount of people's lives went into this. And I really view all these awards as community property on this show. So [executive producer Sanne Wohlenberg] and I are very proud.”

Gilroy wasn’t listening to the nominations being read live, so he returned from a bike ride Tuesday morning to find several text messages from friends and colleagues. “I had 16 messages. I thought that's either really good or really bad. Then I started scrolling and trying to figure out what it all meant.” 

Included in the category nominations are nods for Luke Hull’s production design, Michael Wilkinson’s costume design, and the VFX collaboration with Industrial Light & Magic that brought Andor to life. “More than anything, I just hope it brings more people to watch the show,” Gilroy says. “My hope is that more and more people will watch the show, who think that it might not be for them and find that it is not just for them, but it is important for them.” 

In addition to the nominations for Andor, The Acolyte was recognized for outstanding sound editing and the Lucasfilm documentary Music by John Williams was nominated in two additional categories.

Read the full list of nominations below and explore a closer look at the making of Andor, created and executive produced by Tony Gilroy and executive produced by star Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor himself, as well as coverage of The Acolyte created by Leslye Headland and the documentary Music by John Williams.

  • Behind the scenes of Andor: "Who Are You?"

  • Behind the scenes of Andor: "Harvest".

  • Behind the scenes of Andor: "I Have Friends Everywhere".

  • Alan Tudyk as K-2SO in Andor: "Who Else Knows?".

  • Behind the scenes of Andor: "Welcome to the Rebellion".

  • Behind the scenes of The Acolyte: "Night".

  • "Music By John Williams"

    • Andor

    Outstanding Drama Series

    Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

    Andor“Who Are You?” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    Luke Hull, Production Designer

    Toby Britton, Supervising Art Director

    Rebecca Alleway, Set Decorator

    Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

    Andor“Harvest” • Disney+ • Lucasfilms Ltd.

    Christophe Nuyens, SBC, Director of Photography

    Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

    Andor • “Harvest” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    Michael Wilkinson, Costume Designer

    Kate O'Farrell, Costume Supervisor

    Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer

    Paula Fajardo, Assistant Costume Designer

    Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

    Andor • “Who Are You?” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    Janus Metz, Directed by

    Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series

    Andor • “Who Are You?” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    Yan Miles, ACE, Editor

    Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

    Andor • “Who Are You?” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    Brandon Roberts, Composer

    Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

    Andor • “Who Are You?” / Song Title: We are the Ghor (Planetary Anthem) • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    Nicholas Britell, Music & Lyrics Tony Gilroy, Music & Lyrics

    Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

    Andor “I Have Friends Everywhere” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera

    Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

    Andor“Who Else Knows?” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    Alan Tudyk as K-2SO

    Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

    Andor • “Who Are You?” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

    Margit Pfeiffer, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

    James Spencer, Dialogue Editor

    Josh Gold, Sound Effects Editor

    Alyssa Nevarez, Foley Editor

    John Finklea, Music Editor

    Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

    Sean England, Foley Artist

    Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

    Andor • “Who Are You?” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    David Acord, Re-Recording Mixer

    Danny Hambrook, Production Mixer

    Geoff Foster, Scoring Mixer

    Richard Duarte, Foley Mixer

    Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

    Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    Mohen Leo, Visual Effects Supervisor

    TJ Falls, Visual Effects Producer

    Luke Murphy, Special Effects Supervisor

    Neal Scanlan, Special Creature Effects by

    Scott Pritchard, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

    Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor

    Sue Rowe, Scanline Visual Effects Supervisor

    Paolo D'Arco, In-House VFX Supervisor

    Jean-Clément Soret, Digital Colourist

    Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

    Andor “Welcome To The Rebellion” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    Dan Gilroy, Written by

    The Acolyte

    Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

    The Acolyte"Night" • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    Brian Chumney, Supervising Sound Editor

    Kimberly Patrick, Sound Designer

    Angela Ang, Dialogue/ADR Editor

    David Chrastka, Sound Effects Editor

    Dee Selby, Foley Editor

    Alistair Hawkins, Music Editor

    Goro Koyama, Foley Artist

    Music by John Williams

    Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program

    Music By John Williams • Disney+ • Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Dmitri Makarov, Dialogue Editor

    Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor

    Richard Gould, Sound Effects Editor

    Ramiro Belgardt, Music Editor

    Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program

    Music By John Williams • Disney+ • Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Roy Waldspurger, Re-Recording Mixer

    Christopher Barnett, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

    Noah Alexander, Production Mixer

