Andor Costume Designer and Emmy Nominee Michael Wilkinson Weaves Character into the Fabric of Season 2

Learn how the Emmy-nominated designer created hundreds of costumes to populate an Chandrilan wedding, a Ghorman city, and more!
Andor Season 2 tells the story of rebellion across multiple fronts. In Andor, no single gunshot or speech defines what it means to oppose oppressive regimes. Instead, pulling from showrunner and writer Tony Gilroy’s deep study of history, we see not only ground and high-level espionage but also delicate political maneuvering that forces every character involved to sacrifice or risk personal happiness, safety, or relationships. And each new world seen in the Disney+ series must be populated by hundreds of uniquely-costumed extras to make every location feel as real as the last.
Emmy-nominated costume designer Michael Wilkinson — who worked on both seasons and has been nominated for his work on Episode 3 “Harvest” alongside 13 other Emmy Award nominations for the series including Outstanding Drama Series — faced unique design challenges working specifically on a Star Wars show. “We often worked extensively with the Creature FX department. We had a whole team within the costume department that made the costumes for this diverse, eccentric bunch of characters,” Wilkinson tells StarWars.com. But at its core, Andor is a show that focuses on its human characters, like Senator Mon Mothma and the people of Ghorman. And with that, Wilkinson was tasked with finding a way to weave the complex ideas of the story into the literal fabrics of the show.
Although much has been said about the main characters Wilkinson and his team dressed for the series, StarWars.com recently sat down with Wilkinson to discuss his work in designing for two of the standout story arcs of the season that perfectly encapsulate the range of emotion in the series: The Chandrilan Wedding and the Ghorman Massacre.
“It was really exciting to create that Chandrilan culture from the ground up with our production designer, Luke Hull,” Wilkinson says. And among the main Ghior characters, Wilkinson dressed key members of the Ghorman Front resistance, like Carro Rylanz and his daughter, Enza, “who epitomize classic Ghorman style with timeless, elegant clothing. It's a culture that hadn't been seen in Star Wars before, so we talked a lot about the defining characteristics of this culture, and how we could tell the story with the clothing and the sets.”
Vulnerability in motion at a Chandrilan wedding
In the first story arc of the season, the Chandrilan Wedding centers around Senator Mon Mothma and her ongoing efforts to fund a rebellion against the Empire. In Season 1, Mothma reluctantly arranged for her daughter Leida to meet the son of an unsavory political figure, Davo Sculdun, in exchange for help hiding some financial maneuvers. Both Mothma and Sculdun come from the same cultural background, hailing from the planet Chandrila, where arranged marriages are common. As Season 2 opens, the three-day wedding event is one of the primary focuses of the unfolding story.