Andor Costume Designer and Emmy Nominee Michael Wilkinson Weaves Character into the Fabric of Season 2

July 16, 2025
Jade Fabello

Learn how the Emmy-nominated designer created hundreds of costumes to populate an Chandrilan wedding, a Ghorman city, and more!

Andor Season 2 tells the story of rebellion across multiple fronts. In Andor, no single gunshot or speech defines what it means to oppose oppressive regimes. Instead, pulling from showrunner and writer Tony Gilroy’s deep study of history, we see not only ground and high-level espionage but also delicate political maneuvering that forces every character involved to sacrifice or risk personal happiness, safety, or relationships. And each new world seen in the Disney+ series must be populated by hundreds of uniquely-costumed extras to make every location feel as real as the last.

Michael Wilkinson behind the scenes of Andor: "Harvest".
Emmy-nominated costume designer Michael Wilkinson — who worked on both seasons and has been nominated for his work on Episode 3 “Harvest” alongside 13 other Emmy Award nominations for the series including Outstanding Drama Series — faced unique design challenges working specifically on a Star Wars show. “We often worked extensively with the Creature FX department. We had a whole team within the costume department that made the costumes for this diverse, eccentric bunch of characters,” Wilkinson tells StarWars.com. But at its core, Andor is a show that focuses on its human characters, like Senator Mon Mothma and the people of Ghorman. And with that, Wilkinson was tasked with finding a way to weave the complex ideas of the story into the literal fabrics of the show.

Although much has been said about the main characters Wilkinson and his team dressed for the series, StarWars.com recently sat down with Wilkinson to discuss his work in designing for two of the standout story arcs of the season that perfectly encapsulate the range of emotion in the series: The Chandrilan Wedding and the Ghorman Massacre.

Michael Wilkinson behind the scenes of Andor: "Harvest".
“It was really exciting to create that Chandrilan culture from the ground up with our production designer, Luke Hull,” Wilkinson says. And among the main Ghior characters, Wilkinson dressed key members of the Ghorman Front resistance, like Carro Rylanz and his daughter, Enza, “who epitomize classic Ghorman style with timeless, elegant clothing. It's a culture that hadn't been seen in Star Wars before, so we talked a lot about the defining characteristics of this culture, and how we could tell the story with the clothing and the sets.”

Vulnerability in motion at a Chandrilan wedding

In the first story arc of the season, the Chandrilan Wedding centers around Senator Mon Mothma and her ongoing efforts to fund a rebellion against the Empire. In Season 1, Mothma reluctantly arranged for her daughter Leida to meet the son of an unsavory political figure, Davo Sculdun, in exchange for help hiding some financial maneuvers. Both Mothma and Sculdun come from the same cultural background, hailing from the planet Chandrila, where arranged marriages are common. As Season 2 opens, the three-day wedding event is one of the primary focuses of the unfolding story.

    • “We wanted to bring across the idea of a very old culture that was incredibly ritualized and steeped in traditions that had a formality to it,” Wilkinson says.In a way, we looked at Japanese and Korean cultures. We established a strong palette of beautiful neutral colors and metallic fabrics. Davo and [his wife] Runai Sculdun are Chandrilan, like Mon Mothma, but they represent ‘new money’ showy, a bit gauche and over-the-top, keen to show their wealth. They don’t have the quiet sophistication of Mon Mothma’s old-money family.”

    For Wilkinson, one of the major considerations informing the aesthetics was the question of translating the character journey of Mothma into fabric.

    Wedding guests at Leida Mothma's wedding.

    “We had about 200 extras, and I wanted each of them to have a sense of their own individual personality within the culture,” he says. “We meet Mon's assistant, Erskin Semaj, whose outfits are meant to harmonize with Mon's clothing. [But generally] the way that the people dressed there was important, because it [speaks to] Mon Mothma being trapped in this very formal way of dressing. We know she has this incredible poise and elegance. But fighting underneath that is the turmoil, completely in the background, of funding the [rebellion] and putting her whole family — all of her loved ones — at risk,” he says. “I wanted her to feel restricted and bound by her clothing [as a] key to the whole culture.”

    During the course of the story arc, Mothma’s relationship with her daughter fully crumbles. We see Mon give her daughter the option of abandoning the traditions that a young Mothma herself had embraced. But Leida holds firm. To pile on, Mothma learns that a childhood friend of hers, Tay Kolma, who knows of her rebellious activities, is in an emotionally compromised state. Her ally at the wedding, rebel architect Luthen Rael, who also leads a double life, strongly implies that Mothma’s friend must die, and Mothma relents. A moment that showrunner Tony Gilroy designed to force blood onto Mothma’s hands, as she had until this point largely been allowed to deal with the violence of the rebellion in abstract.

    Mon Mothma dances at her daughter's wedding.

    Mothma tries to push the horrifying truths away, but each new heartbreak pushes her to the brink. By the end of the story arc, she can hardly keep it in any longer. Each pang of guilt stacks until it all shatters.

    “The culmination of the wedding is this big dance sequence,” Wilkinson says. “Everyone breaks away from the restraint of Chandrila, and sort of lets their hair down, it becomes a swirl of fabric and movement. So every [decision we made] was sort of geared towards that.

    Fabric used for the Chandrilan costumes.

    “Chandrilan costumes were really created to move,” he continues. “We hit upon this idea of pleating and specific fabrics that would really create interesting silhouettes. Pleating became integral to the design of all Chandrilan costumes as something that would move beautifully in dance. [We focused on] pieces that could be lifted up and attached to the wrists so when people waved their arms in the air, the fabric would be drawn up and create interesting shapes for the camera.”

    In one of the most memorable visuals of the season, we see Mothma dance to a blaring mix of Niamos!, interspliced with scenes of fallout happening across the story.

    “Next to her strength, Mothma has vulnerability because of her situation. So her jewelry, the draped chains and things like that, tremble when she moves — the pleated silk does the same,” Wilkinson says. “I worked with an amazing company in London that does all different types of pleating. I think I used every single type of pleating that they do. Box, knife, sunray, antique pleating — in all types and scales. We created fabrics that were quite unusual. They weren’t necessarily fabrics that we are familiar with, and we combined them with other interesting fabrics that my incredible sourcing team had brought in from all different corners of the globe. Sheer fabrics, metallics, fibers that would glow and glisten with a magical quality. I worked hard on showing shape and textures that would be beautiful for the camera to shoot — things that would feel like they're restricting Mon. But then suddenly, let go. So there’s always a sense of vulnerability that goes with the strength and the poise of Chandrilan costumes.”

    While much can and has been said of the dialogue and music in this section of the story, the shot composition, acting, and costumes communicate much of the emotional journey for the character through visuals alone.

    Genevieve O’Reilly and Michael Wilkinson behind the scenes of Andor: "One Year Later".
    “It was one of the real joys of this design process, having these two seasons working with Genevieve O’Reilly,” Wilkinson says. “[We had] wonderful fittings, exploring exactly who Mothma was and how we could show that to the audience through her clothing. And Genevieve is such an intelligent, insightful, and intuitive actor. So, it was a wonderful process to explore with her. A dramatic collar and strong necklace using her signature ‘draped chain’ — a motif that I use a lot on her costumes — inspired by the “chain of office” from her Rogue One costume tie her different looks together.”

    They are the Ghor

    In counterbalance to the joy of the wedding festivities, this season’s focus on Ghorman allowed Wilkinson to develop a visual language for an entire society built around the business of fabrics and weaving. While we get to know the residents of Ghorman over several episodes, Episode 8 “Who Are You?” sees the crescendo of the Ghorman storyline with the massacre at the town square in Palmo. Knowing the weight of the events that would take place, Wilkinson’s team set about carefully crafting even minor details to make sure the audience felt the gravity of what unfolded on screen.

  • Ghorman twillery merchants and clerks concept art by Michael Wilkinson and Andrei Riabovitchev.

    of

  • Ghorman workers and constituents concept art by Michael Wilkinson and Andrei Riabovitchev.

    of

  • Ghorman Front concept art by Michael Wilkinson and Andrei Riabovitchev.

    of

  • Ghorman police concept art by Michael Wilkinson and Andrei Riabovitchev.

    of

  • Ghorman school kids concept art by Michael Wilkinson and Andrei Riabovitchev.

    of

  • Ghorman hotel staff concept art by Michael Wilkinson and Andrei Riabovitchev.

    of

    • Not only is the tone of Ghorman strikingly more somber than a splashy show of Chandrilan wealth, “we wanted a culture like Ghorman to be the polar opposite of societies like Chandrila and Coruscant,” Wilkinson says. “The Ghor were a serious group of people who enjoyed the good things about life, but not in a flashy way. They were quite sober. They would probably have one beautiful coat made that would last 10 years, rather than having to change their fashion every year. The choices were much more conservative and traditional, lots of neutral tones, earth tones. We came up with this language of clothing that was slightly reminiscent of Paris, Turin, and Milan in the 1940s and 1950s but had a sort of Star Wars take on that. [We focused on] classical shapes that would last a lifetime if they were made beautifully. It was like something that was all about the right cloth, cut well.”

    While also very wide-reaching, the designs for Chandrila had the benefit of centralizing around the wedding, an expressly high society space, tapping into a specific slice of the planetary culture. It was a different story for Ghorman.

    Michael Wilkinson with Ghorman costumes and concept art in the Andor costume department.
    “It was a whole culture. There were 500 extras on our big days. It was everything, from schoolchildren to policemen, to twill factory workers, union workers, and representatives. We had the upper echelons of society. We had café culture. We had a lot of storytelling to do. And of course, our background resistance fighters as well who were trying to fight the Empire in their own way.”

    Although many central characters interact with Ghorman throughout the season, Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) is impacted the most by the world, a main character whose emotional throughline is most connected to the design of Ghorman as he evolves from Imperial cog to spy.

    Concept art of Syril Karn's Ghorman outfit by Michael Wilkinson and Andrei Riabovitchev.
    “You know, when we first meet Syril in Season 2, he is the classic sort of corporate Imperial worker. He’s in severe, monotone Imperial corporate clothing, very utilitarian, serious, grey upon grey inexpressive bureaucratic look, but when it comes to Ghorman, he is really affected by this more expressive way the Ghor dress,” Wilkinson says. A nod to the tailoring he employed when we first met him as a worker for Preox-Morlana in Season 1, Karn has always had an affinity for dress. “The Ghor enjoy a great cut and beautiful fabrics, so we see Syril adopt a beautiful velvet scarf. He starts to wear a beret. He has a few beautiful Ghorman coats made for him, one very sharp-tailored flowing trench coat that we see is an iconic look for a lot of the Ghor around him.

    Concept art of Eedy Karn's outfits from Andor by Andrei Riabovitchev.
    "It's interesting in contrast that Syril's mother, Eedy's, costumes capture how she is endlessly cheerful, albeit in a passive-aggressive way,” Wilkinson continues. “There's always a pop of strong retro color on screen for her, which was influenced by 'hostess' clothing of the 60s and 70s-tangerine, magenta, aqua, chartreuse. Her outfits feature strong graphic outlines, accented seam lines, compared to other characters. She's always dressed to go out, carefully chosen accessories and shoes, hair always set, even though she rarely leaves the apartment. But with Syril at the start of Season 2, it's gray upon gray.”

    By the time Syril realizes the extent of the brutality that he has helped the Empire bring about, it’s too late. “He starts to warm up a little bit and empathize with the plight of these locals, and of course, it makes the whole story so much more tragic when he is cruelly crushed and stamped out by the Empire and the goings on in Ghorman,” Wilkinson adds. As the massacre unfolds around him, he too perishes, all while wearing that signature Ghorman coat.

    Just one aspect of the many ways Andor creates immersive storytelling and wholly realistic environments, Wilkinson and his design team focus on high-quality drama, apparent even in the tiniest shimmer or pleat, with each thread becoming the fibers for a wide tapestry of storytelling through the power of costume.

    Andor Costumes

