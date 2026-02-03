Ignited Sabers: Some of the Best Lightsaber Duels Across the Galaxy

From the original trilogy to animation , the Jedi and Sith wield their lightsabers in some of the most unforgettable battles in cinematic history.



Since the first time Luke Skywalker lit up his father’s lightsaber in Star Wars: A New Hope nearly 50 years ago, the elegant weapons of the Jedi and Sith have been a mesmerizing part of the galaxy. The likes of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Emperor Palpatine, and Darth Maul, among many others, have used their lightsabers to both protect the peace and bring about the downfall of the galaxy in equal measure.

Sparks fly when lightsabers meet in battle. Let's revisit some of our favorite duels in a galaxy far, far away.

Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader (Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back)

Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader's confrontation in The Empire Strikes Back is truly one of the original iconic lightsaber battles. Taking place in the depths of Cloud City, Luke and Vader’s fight starts in the carbonite chamber where Han Solo was frozen. The striking blue lighting and the rising steam set the scene for the long awaited confrontation between Luke and the man who was about to be revealed as — spoiler! — his father. Luke holds his own as best he can with the limited training he's had and by making good use of his surroundings in a tension-filled back and forth that you don’t want to look away from. But eventually, Vader does get the upper hand. Literally. The battle ends with Luke losing a limb, dangling over a deep chasm, and Darth Vader revealing a dark family secret.

Anakin Skywalker vs. Barriss Offee (Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Season 5, Episode 20, “The Wrong Jedi”)

Ahsoka Tano has been expelled from the Jedi Order and faces a military tribunal for alleged crimes, including bombing the Jedi Temple. This doesn’t sit well with Anakin Skywalker — or any of us! He’s immediately suspicious that his Padawan has been framed and he sets out to find the truth. His clues eventually lead him to Barriss Offee, the real mastermind behind the bombing and a Jedi Padawan herself. As he confronts Barriss, the Jedi Temple makes for an interesting setting for the fast-paced fight that sees both Jedi jumping out of a window into a courtyard below in classic Skywalker fashion. We see firsthand how vicious Anakin can be battling against someone who’s wronged those he cares about. Barriss puts up a good defense, but she’s no match for Anakin’s abilities.

The Twins (Star Wars: Visions, “The Twins”)

In an alternate galaxy, the Empire has created twin siblings Am and Karre through the power of the dark side. The twins are each powerfully skilled in their own right and have been raised to bring order to the galaxy. But Karre is ready to rebel. The battle that follows includes a stunning display of Force abilities and heated lightsaber clashes from Am and Karre in bombastic anime style — including a powered up Karre using his lightsaber to cut directly into the hull of the Star Destroyer to both defeat and save his sister. Am’s own kyber crystal powerup and the fact that the fight takes place atop starships make for a truly creative lightsaber duel.

Ahsoka vs. Baylan Skoll (Ahsoka – Season 1, Episode 4, “Fallen Jedi”)

Ahsoka Tano’s journey to find the map that will lead her and Sabine Wren to Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger has put her on a dangerous path. She bravely faces foes like the Inquisitor Marrok and Shin Hati, who are both hot on her trail during the first season of Ahsoka. But Ahsoka’s fight against former Jedi-turned-mercenary Baylan Skoll keeps us on the edge of our seats. The two feel each other out before their sabers ever meet, making for a slow building tension that sets the scene for the skilled duel that unfolds. Ahsoka’s agility is a good match for Baylan’s brute force, but it’s not enough. The battle ends with Ahsoka injured, unfocused, and sent plummeting over the edge of a cliff.

Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Maul (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace)

Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi have been trailed from Tatooine all the way to Naboo by the intimidating Darth Maul. With nowhere left to run, at the royal palace the Jedi send Padmé Amidala’s entourage ahead so they can deal with Maul alone. Set to John Williams’ “Duel of the Fates,” the battle unfolds quickly as the three fight across a series of catwalks and barriers. Maul is agile and fierce, wielding his double-ended lightsaber effectively. And although Qui-Gon is able to match him in battle for a time, Maul ultimately wins. That final strike has us yelling “Nooo!” right alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi every time we watch. But that’s not the end of the fight. And perhaps fueled by his anger after the devastating loss, Obi-Wan engages Maul and finishes the battle (for now) by cutting him in half.

The Stranger vs. Sol (Star Wars: The Acolyte – Season 1, Episode 8 “The Acolyte”)

Over the course of Season 1 of The Acolyte, the Stranger and Mae Aniseya have been attacking Jedi in a pointed crime spree, leaving Osha, Mae’s twin sister, to take the blame. Eventually, Osha’s former Jedi Master, Sol, returns to where the story began to confront the Stranger. On Brendok, Sol and the Stranger engage in a lightsaber duel that pulls no punches. Both are skilled in lightsaber combat and use of the Force, which Sol and the Stranger use to their advantage throughout their dance-like confrontation. The fight choreography is sharp and elegant, showcasing the amount of time and effort The Acolyte cast and crew put into this duel. But Sol eventually emerges victorious. Or does he?

Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger vs. Darth Vader (Star Wars Rebels – Season 2, Episode 1 “The Siege of Lothal”)

Just as they’re boarding a shuttle to escape Lothal, Ezra Bridger and Kanan Jarrus must face off against Darth Vader. Ezra’s only been training as a Padawan for a short time, but he and Kanan still put up a solid defense against the Sith Lord — as outmatched as they are. As Kanan and Ezra work together to hold Vader off, this duel shows how far Kanan and Ezra’s relationship as student and teacher has come from early days where they found it hard to connect! But they only make a successful getaway thanks to some help from their friends Sabine Wren and Zeb Orrelios. As Kanan says, they were lucky to survive this nailbiting encounter.

The Ronin and Aneé-san vs. The Grand Master (Star Wars: Visions, “The Duel: Payback”)

The Ronin returns and this time he’s hunting a Sith. When he first finds Aneé-san, they battle each other in the close quarters of an AT-AT walker-turned-gambling den. But the dramatic entrance of the Grand Master, a vengeful Jedi that the Ronin has encountered before, prompts the enemies to join forces to face the new foe in an action-packed lightsaber duel that ultimately results in the Grand Master’s defeat, all the more impactful with its highly stylized animation and striking color palette. Who said that two former adversaries couldn’t make a good team?

Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi – Season 1, Episode 6 "Part VI")

The anticipation for Obi-Wan Kenobi’s story to continue in his own live-action series was intense — especially for a story following the duel in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith that left Anakin scarred and the galaxy forever changed. As we hoped, Obi-Wan’s reunion with Anakin in the limited series is realized as a climactic faceoff. The two waste no time. Exchanging strikes, their skills are on full display — including Obi-Wan’s classic spinning moves. The complex emotions that the former friends have for each other are palpable as Obi-Wan apologizes to Anakin. But the fierce fight ends with Obi-Wan once again walking away from Darth Vader. Anakin Skywalker is truly dead.

Rey and Finn vs. Kylo Ren (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

As Finn and Rey make their way out of Starkiller Base amid its destruction, Kylo Ren pursues them like a predator hunting its prey in the woods. In this unforgettable clash, Finn and Rey both get the chance to wield the Skywalker lightsaber in a duel that essentially passes the torch. Our heroes have no formal training, but they put up a strong effort to ward off Ren, set against the beauty of a snowy forest as the ground around them begins to split apart. Like many wise Jedi before her, Rey finds a moment to calm herself before unleashing a series of pointed attacks. This duel reminds us all to hold our own against the darkness and to never give up.

Honorable Mention: Darth Vader vs. Rebels (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

It’s not exactly a lightsaber battle if your opponent brings a blaster to the fight. But the admittedly unfair saber fight between Darth Vader and a number of brave Rebels at the end of Rogue One still earns a place on our list. Following the devastation on Scarif, Darth Vader arrives, chasing the Death Star plans down a darkened corridor with the glow of his red saber to light the way. With brute strength and no mercy, the battle reminds us why Vader is such a terrifying figure throughout the galaxy — no matter who he’s facing.