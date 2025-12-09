All Hands on Deck for a New Star Wars Collectible Card Game

A new digital collectible card game invites fans to battle and experience the thrill, adventure, and heart of the saga in a new format.

Lucasfilm Games, Zero36 Studio, and CCG Lab are teaming up for a brand-new collectible card game for Android, iOS, and PC. Build decks featuring an all-star roster of your favorite characters like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in a Star Wars card game that will bring the saga to life in a fresh new way for the genre.

“Together with Zero36 Studio and Lucasfilm Games, we’re creating something truly exciting for players and fans alike — an experience that celebrates the joy of play in the galaxy far, far away,” Cory Jones, CEO of CCG Lab, says. “Our mission is to craft an experience that captures the thrill, adventure, and heart of Star Wars — a game that feels instantly familiar yet constantly surprising.”

“The opportunity to develop a game for the Star Wars galaxy is a profound honor for our studio,” adds Hades Lu, head of Zero36 Studio.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more news and announcements about the game in development!

