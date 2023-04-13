Vote for Star Wars in the 2023 Webby Awards!

Lucasfilm has been nominated and named an honoree in several categories.

“A surprise, to be sure, but a welcome one.”

Even though he did turn out to be pretty evil, we’ll borrow that quote from then-Senator Palpatine: Lucasfilm and Star Wars have received a nomination and honoree recognitions in the 27th annual Webby Awards!

Each year, the Webbys — called the “Internet’s highest honor” by the New York Times — feature two awards per category: one chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and one chosen by fans called the People’s Voice. And to win the People’s Voice, we need your help: The Star Wars App has been nominated in the Apps, dApps and Software - Entertainment & Sports category!

Voting is open until Thursday, April 20, at 11:59 p.m. PST. Now make like a member of the Galactic Senate and exercise your right to vote.

We’re also proud to announce that StarWars.com been named as an honoree in the Websites and Mobile Sites - Television, Film & Streaming category, along with the official Star Wars YouTube channel in the Video – Entertainment category.



Thank you to everyone who visited and supported StarWars.com, Star Wars YouTube, and the Star Wars App this year.