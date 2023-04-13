ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Vote for Star Wars in the 2023 Webby Awards!

April 13, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Lucasfilm has been nominated and named an honoree in several categories.

“A surprise, to be sure, but a welcome one.”

Even though he did turn out to be pretty evil, we’ll borrow that quote from then-Senator Palpatine:  Lucasfilm and Star Wars have received a nomination and honoree recognitions in the 27th annual Webby Awards!

Each year, the Webbys — called the “Internet’s highest honor” by the New York Times — feature two awards per category: one chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and one chosen by fans called the People’s Voice. And to win the People’s Voice, we need your help: The Star Wars App has been nominated in the Apps, dApps and Software - Entertainment & Sports category!

Voting is open until Thursday, April 20, at 11:59 p.m. PST. Now make like a member of the Galactic Senate and exercise your right to vote.

We’re also proud to announce that StarWars.com been named as an honoree in the Websites and Mobile Sites - Television, Film & Streaming category, along with the official Star Wars YouTube channel in the Video – Entertainment category.

Thank you to everyone who visited and supported StarWars.com, Star Wars YouTube, and the Star Wars App this year.

