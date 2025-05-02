Get your Own Droid Counterpart with the Special Edition Star Wars Cargo-Carrying Robot from Piaggio Fast Forward - Exclusive

Bring your own droid home with Piaggio Fast Forward’s new special edition cargo-carrying robot, the G1T4-M1N1.

Droids are known for being loyal buddies who can help out in all kinds of situations — from infiltrating Jabba the Hutt’s sail barge to helping Jedi, senators, and rebels with more than seven million forms of communication. And now you can bring a droid buddy of your own on your travels.

Robotics company Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF) is rolling a droid companion out to Star Wars fans with the launch of the G1T4-M1N1. The G1T4-M1N1 is a special, limited Star Wars edition of Piaggio Fast Forward’s gitamini, the smaller model of their cargo-carrying robots. Available in yellow, the G1T4-M1N1 is a droid with astromech inspiration in the dome detailing and side leg struts — ensuring that your droid companion will stand out wherever you go.

The team behind the G1T4-M1N1 conducted extensive research, carefully studying Astromech droids like R2-D2 to really understand the look and feel of the Star Wars droids we know and love. The G1T4-M1N1, like all Piaggio Fast Forward mobile robots, is equipped with an array of cameras and sensors that allow the droid to identify and follow its user while traversing surroundings easily.

"Collaborating with Disney and Lucasfilm on this Star Wars-inspired robot was a natural fit because their legacy of creative storytelling aligns perfectly with our team’s mission,” says Piaggio Fast Forward CEO Greg Lynn. “PFF turns everyday mobility challenges into opportunities for connection and exploration. Star Wars has inspired generations with its imaginative galaxy and futuristic droids assisting humans with everyday tasks, matching our vision for the future of robotics.”

Using what Piaggio Fast Forward calls “pedestrian etiquette,” the G1T4-M1N1 has smooth navigation and moves around obstacles with comfortable following distances. Able to follow its user at the push of a button, this limited edition gitamini features custom droid sounds and light patterns that display status updates such as battery level, park mode, and pairing mode. New sound designs are also featured, including audio responses to the G1T4-M1N1 user’s behavior like idling and acceleration. It also has a cargo capacity up to 20 pounds and the cargo bin features dimensions of 17.9 inches long, 16.5 inches wide, and 18.9 inches high.

Other features of the G1T4-M1N1 include custom Star Wars decals on the interior cargo bin and exterior panels and connectivity through the mygita app where you’ll be able to name your droid, stream music, and check the battery status.

Order the special edition Star Wars G1T4-M1N1 today on piaggiofastforward.com and DisneyStore.com.​​ And visitors to Disney Store Times Square can experience the friendly nature and impressive capabilities of G1T4-M1N1 with in-person demos from May 2- May 6 (including May 4th!). The G1T4-M1N1 will be available for purchase via QR code on DisneyStore.com.