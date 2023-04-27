ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Day", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-day"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

Star Wars Day 2023 Deals! - Updated

April 27, 2023
April 27, 2023
StarWars.com Team

May the 4th be with you with these special sales and discounts on items from around the galaxy.

You don’t have to be a foundling to deserve a shiny new rondel this Star Wars Day — or whatever your little heart may desire.

This May the 4th, if you're in the market to add to your Star Wars collection, you’ve come to the right place. Each Star Wars Day, even more so than on any other day, we celebrate the Star Wars saga, with fun things to do like watch parties, crafts, and recipes to tap into our own force for creativity, and May the 4th deals.

Check out StarWars.com's guide to some of our favorite Star Wars Day sales below! (And be sure to also take a look at our guide to deals for Star Wars games and experiences.)

Abrams Star Wars books

Abrams

  • Take 30% off using the promo code “MANDO” online!

  • Offer valid May 3 - 4.

AMCE Archives Star Wars Day deals

Acme Archives and Dark Ink

  • With promo code “JEDI25,” take 25% off sitewide!

  • Offer valid May 4.

Amazon Deal of the Day on select Star Wars toys, apparel, and more.

Amazon

  • Get special offers on the Amazon Deal of the Day on select Star Wars toys, apparel, and more!

  • Offer valid May 4.

American Tourister luggage

American Tourister

  • Enjoy 35% off Star Wars products!

  • Offer valid May 2 – 9.

Tiki mugs by Beeline


Beeline Creative

  • Get special offers on all in-stock Star Wars Exotic Tees, Aloha Shirts, and Swizzle Sticks and enjoy the return of the limited-run Bantha Punch Bowl, Eric Tan x Geeki Tikis Series and the Mandalorian & the Child (Force Pose) 2-Pack while supplies last.

  • Offer valid May 4 -  5. 

BoxLunch May the 4th Deals details - 25% off all Star Wars

BoxLunch

  • Save 25% off all Star Wars products!

  • Offer valid in store and online May 4 – 5.

Denuo Novo collectible helmet

Denuo Novo

  • Save 10% off costumes and collectibles with free domestic shipping or 50% off international shipping!

  • Offer valid April 27 - May 4.

Enso Rings

Enso Rings

  • Score up to 30% off Star Wars products!

  • Offer valid May 2 -  7.

Star Wars action figures

FYE

  • Buy 2, get 1 free on Star Wars action figures!

  • Offer valid in store and online on May 4.

Star Wars deal from Funko and Loungefly

Funko

  • Buy 3 Star Wars items from Funko and Loungefly at full price, get 1 free. Available online and at Funko Flagship stores!

  • Offer valid May 4 –  7.

Girls Crew rings

Girls Crew

  • Take 30% off the Star Wars collection, excluding select Star Wars styles.

  • Offer valid April 28 - May 4.

Various Hallmark Star Wars items with Star Wars Day: May the 4th Be With You logo.

Hallmark

  • Receive a FOURTH off Star Wars products on Hallmark.com (some exclusions apply)!
  • Offer valid May 4.
  • Special release of “A Curious Encounter” Princess Leia and Wicket 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Keepsake Ornament available starting May 4 exclusively at Hallmark Gold Crown stores and Hallmark.com!

Hasbro Star Wars Day deals

Hasbro

  • Hasbro Pulse Premium Members save 20% on all Hasbro Star Wars Selfie Series on Hasbro Pulse with code “SWSELFIE20”! For fans 16+, U.S. only.

  • Offer valid May 3 -  7.

Huffy bikes

Huffy

  • Use promo code “May4th” to take 40% off!

  • Offer valid May 4.

Insight Editions Star Wars Day deal

Insight Editions

  • Enjoy 40% off Star Wars titles!

  • Offer valid May 4.

LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter set

LEGO

  • Purchase over $40 in LEGO Star Wars sets to receive a free LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter set (30654)!

  • Exclusive to LEGO VIP Members, spend over $85 on LEGO Star Wars sets for a free LEGO Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary collectible display set, which includes a Death Star II data card and a memorabilia coin!

  • Or buy over $150 on LEGO Star Wars sets and get a free mini LEGO Star Wars Death Star (40591)!

  • LEGO VIP Members enjoy exclusive offers and rewards, including double VIP points on LEGO Star Wars sets, LEGO Star Wars X-Wing numbered prints and digital downloads, and the chance to win signed sets, LEGO Star Wars bundles, and sterling silver LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 minifigures.

  • Promotions valid May 1 – 7.

Macy’s Star Wars day deals

Macy’s

  • Buy 1, get 1 40% off on select Star Wars toys!

  • Offer valid in store and online on May 4.

Milk Snob cover

Milk Snob

  • Take 25% off select Star Wars covers!

  • Offer valid May 4 –  7.

Star Wars: Ronin cover

Random House Worlds

  • Pick up the ebook version of Star Wars: Ronin for $2.99 to celebrate the return of Star Wars: Visions!

  • Offer valid May 3 –  9.

Regal Robot decor

Regal Robot

  • Take 40% off select Star Wars decor while supplies last.

  • Offer valid May 4 - May 7.

Star Wars x RockLove jewelry necklace

RockLove

  • Save 20% off all Star Wars X RockLove jewelry!

  • Offer valid May 4 starting at 12 a.m. ET.

Star Wars Fine Jewelry rings

Star Wars Fine Jewelry

  • Take up to 40% off sitewide.

  • Offer valid May 4.

Target Star Wars items

Target

  • Take 20% off select Star Wars items, including home entertainment!

  • Offer valid April 30 - May 6, with some sales May 4 only.

Trends International Star Wars Day posters

Trends International

  • Take 40% off all Star Wars posters!

  • Offer valid May 4 - 5.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ThisWeek

star wars day may the 4th deals star wars day deals star wars deals may the 4th ThisWeek star wars day 2023

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Gift the Galaxy” This Holiday Season - Updated

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2023

    October 6, 2023

    October 6, 2023

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Hasbro Pulse Con 2023: Sabine Wren’s Lightsaber, Captain Rex’s Helmet, and More Revealed

    September 22, 2023

    September 22, 2023

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Daniel Arsham Turns Star Wars Icons Into Future Relics

    September 21, 2023

    September 21, 2023

    Sep 21

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Ahsoka Gift Guide

    September 1, 2023

    September 1, 2023

    Sep 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic” Nominated for Action Figure of the Year

    August 22, 2023

    August 22, 2023

    Aug 22

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Shop the Galaxy's Finest Star Wars Exclusives at SDCC 2023

    July 14, 2023

    July 14, 2023

    Jul 14

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved