May the 4th be with you with these special sales and discounts on items from around the galaxy.

You don’t have to be a foundling to deserve a shiny new rondel this Star Wars Day — or whatever your little heart may desire.

This May the 4th, if you're in the market to add to your Star Wars collection, you’ve come to the right place. Each Star Wars Day, even more so than on any other day, we celebrate the Star Wars saga, with fun things to do like watch parties, crafts, and recipes to tap into our own force for creativity, and May the 4th deals.

Check out StarWars.com's guide to some of our favorite Star Wars Day sales below! (And be sure to also take a look at our guide to deals for Star Wars games and experiences.)



Abrams



Take 30% off using the promo code “MANDO” online!

Offer valid May 3 - 4.

Acme Archives and Dark Ink

With promo code “JEDI25,” take 25% off sitewide!



Offer valid May 4.

Amazon



Get special offers on the Amazon Deal of the Day on select Star Wars toys, apparel, and more!

Offer valid May 4.

American Tourister



Enjoy 35% off Star Wars products!

Offer valid May 2 – 9.





Beeline Creative

Get special offers on all in-stock Star Wars Exotic Tees, Aloha Shirts, and Swizzle Sticks and enjoy the return of the limited-run Bantha Punch Bowl, Eric Tan x Geeki Tikis Series and the Mandalorian & the Child (Force Pose) 2-Pack while supplies last. Offer valid May 4 - 5.

BoxLunch



Save 25% off all Star Wars products!

Offer valid in store and online May 4 – 5.

Denuo Novo



Save 10% off costumes and collectibles with free domestic shipping or 50% off international shipping!

Offer valid April 27 - May 4.

Enso Rings



Score up to 30% off Star Wars products!

Offer valid May 2 - 7.

FYE



Buy 2, get 1 free on Star Wars action figures!

Offer valid in store and online on May 4.

Funko



Buy 3 Star Wars items from Funko and Loungefly at full price, get 1 free. Available online and at Funko Flagship stores!

Offer valid May 4 – 7.

Girls Crew



Take 30% off the Star Wars collection, excluding select Star Wars styles.

Offer valid April 28 - May 4.

Hallmark



Receive a FOURTH off Star Wars products on Hallmark.com (some exclusions apply)!

Offer valid May 4.

Special release of “A Curious Encounter” Princess Leia and Wicket 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Keepsake Ornament available starting May 4 exclusively at Hallmark Gold Crown stores and Hallmark.com!

Hasbro



Hasbro Pulse Premium Members save 20% on all Hasbro Star Wars Selfie Series on Hasbro Pulse with code “SWSELFIE20”! For fans 16+, U.S. only.

Offer valid May 3 - 7.

Huffy



Use promo code “May4th” to take 40% off!

Offer valid May 4.

Insight Editions



Enjoy 40% off Star Wars titles!

Offer valid May 4.

LEGO



Purchase over $40 in LEGO Star Wars sets to receive a free LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter set (30654)!

Exclusive to LEGO VIP Members, spend over $85 on LEGO Star Wars sets for a free LEGO Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary collectible display set, which includes a Death Star II data card and a memorabilia coin!

Or buy over $150 on LEGO Star Wars sets and get a free mini LEGO Star Wars Death Star (40591)!

LEGO VIP Members enjoy exclusive offers and rewards, including double VIP points on LEGO Star Wars sets, LEGO Star Wars X-Wing numbered prints and digital downloads, and the chance to win signed sets, LEGO Star Wars bundles, and sterling silver LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 minifigures.

Promotions valid May 1 – 7.

Macy’s



Buy 1, get 1 40% off on select Star Wars toys!

Offer valid in store and online on May 4.

Milk Snob



Take 25% off select Star Wars covers!

Offer valid May 4 – 7.

Random House Worlds



Pick up the ebook version of Star Wars: Ronin for $2.99 to celebrate the return of Star Wars: Visions !

Offer valid May 3 – 9.

Regal Robot



Take 40% off select Star Wars decor while supplies last.

Offer valid May 4 - May 7.

RockLove



Save 20% off all Star Wars X RockLove jewelry!

Offer valid May 4 starting at 12 a.m. ET.

Star Wars Fine Jewelry



Take up to 40% off sitewide.

Offer valid May 4.

Target



Take 20% off select Star Wars items, including home entertainment!

Offer valid April 30 - May 6, with some sales May 4 only.

Trends International

