Vote Now for the Next 3.75-Inch Star Wars Vintage Collection Figure!

April 28, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Make your pick for which character will be made into an action figure!

UPDATE 5/2: Thank you for voting! The poll is now closed -- stay tuned for an official winner announcement on May the 4th!

As announced at Star Wars Celebration Orlando, Hasbro's 3.75-inch Star Wars Vintage Collection is back. And you get to decide which character will be made into a figure for the line — starting now!

The results are in from qualifying-round polls at Star Wars fan sites in Hasbro’s Star Wars Fan Figure Vote, and you can now cast your vote to decide the winner. The finalists, seen below, come from across the saga, including Marvel's new comics, the films, and more.

The poll will be open right up until May 2 at 12 p.m. PT, and the winner will be announced on May the 4th. Until then, exercise your galactic right and vote!

What do you think of the results? Who did you pick and why? Let us know in the comments below!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

