The 3.75-Inch Star Wars Vintage Collection Is Back, and You Can Vote for Its Next Figure!

April 15, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Choose which character joins the Vintage Collection in Hasbro's Star Wars Fan Figure Vote, launching today!

As revealed today at Hasbro's Star Wars Celebration Orlando panel, the 3.75-inch Vintage Collection is back in 2018. And they want you to decide which character will be next to join the fan-favorite line!

Kicking off today is Hasbro's Star Wars Fan Figure Vote, where you'll get to vote for your favorite hero, villain, droid, or alien that has yet to be made into an action figure. It could be anyone -- from Doctor Aphra of Marvel's comics to Klik-Klak from Star Wars Rebels. (And remember, the world still needs a Kitster action figure!)

First-round voting in Hasbro's initiative will take place at Star Wars fan sites from today, April 15-April 19; after voting closes, the top picks from each site will be entrants in a final poll at StarWars.com, which will run from April 26-30. The winner will be announced at a later date. But first, vote now at the links below:

Coffee With Kenobi


Collector’s Cantina


Dork Side of the Force


FLYGUY


From 4-LOM to Zuckuss


Galactic Hunter


Imperial Shipyards


Jedi Business


Jedi Defender


Jedi Insider


Jedi News


Jedi Temple Archives


Legion of Leia


Rebelscum


Star Wars Action News


Star Wars Collector


@starwarsdaily


Star Wars Figuren


Star Wars News Net


@starwarstheblackseries


Star Wars Underworld


Yakface


Yoda's News


In previous years, Hasbro's votes have centered on the 6-inch Black Series, and fans' combined strength brought us amazing figures of Revan from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Sabine from Star Wars Rebels, and more. So remember -- if you want a specific figure you've been dreaming about in 3-.75-inch scale, let your voice be heard!

