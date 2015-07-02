Poll: Vote for the Next Star Wars: The Black Series 6-inch Figure

Choose between a deadly Sith, a smooth-talking smuggler, and more fan favorites!

UPDATE: As announced at San Diego Comic-Con, evil Sith Lord Darth Revan has won the Fan's Choice poll and will join Hasbro's realistic Black Series line! But that's not all... Runner-up Sabine Wren, the popular Mandalorian explosives expert and artist from Star Wars Rebels will also join the Black Series! Thanks to Hasbro and everyone who voted -- we hope you're as excited as we are to get these two awesome characters made into highly-detailed action figures.

Which icon of a galaxy far, far away will be the next to join Hasbro's critically-acclaimed, highly-detailed, and all-around awesome Star Wars: The Black Series line of 6-inch figures? It's up to you -- starting now!

The results are in from qualifying-round polls for Hasbro's Fan Choice Black Series figure, and you can now cast your vote to decide the winner. Finalists include favorites from across the saga and across mediums, including movies, video games, and animation, promising an exciting addition to the line. (We were really hoping for Kitster. He would've been wizard. Oh, well.)

The poll will be open right up until Hasbro’s San Diego Comic-Con Star Wars panel on July 10, where a winner will be announced. Until then, exercise your galactic right and vote!

