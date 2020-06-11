ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Clone Wars Rewatch: Just "A Sunny Day in the Void"

June 11, 2020
Kristin Baver

A fresh perspective gives Colonel Gascon the hope he needs to survive in a wasteland.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

98: “A Sunny Day in the Void” (Season Five, Episode 11)

"When all seems hopeless, a true hero gives hope."

Synopsis:

Droids on Abafar

After a comet damages their shuttle, R2-D2, Colonel Gascon, and the other droids crash on a desolate planet where they must make their way across a bewildering expanse of emptiness to carry out their mission.

Analysis:

The desolate desert of Abafar feels like a vast wasteland, and Colonel Gascon is slowly losing his mind over it.

R2-D2 on Abafar

As soon as they crash, R2-D2 subtly and swiftly takes control of the situation, securing the module and preparing to venture off into the unknown. Call it programming, but I think the little astromech is also operating on instinct, or at least experiential knowledge gleaned from his service during the war.

And in the end, its the instincts of a friendly species of native creatures that saves Gascon's skin.

Gascon Abafar

He was on the verge of giving up, lying there in the desert whining about how "death is the only certainty," when he realized he had to shift his perspective or most certainly meet his end. After stomping around proclaiming his superiority thanks to his rank, so sure he was nothing like the droids he was leading, Gascon was essentially saved by the biological programming of those creatures who led him to water. His training and his rank certainly couldn't save his life.

Pons Ora

And wouldn't you know it -- Artoo and the rest of the astromechs were already there.

alien skeleton concept art

Intel:

  • An unidentified alien skeleton seen in the crashed ship in this episode has a strong resemblance to Jaxxon, a character only seen in Star Wars comics.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when the droids encounter a strange clone trooper in "Missing in Action."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

