Star Wars: The Clone Wars Chronological Episode Order

March 17, 2014
March 17, 2014
StarWars.com Team

Lucasfilm presents the official sequential order for the beloved animated series, including all episodes and the original feature film.

When it first debuted in 2008, Star Wars: The Clone Wars added new elements to the Star Wars galaxy like nothing else that had come before it. Set between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the beloved animated series added new depth to classic characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Darth Maul, and Boba Fett, introduced us to a whole legion of clones with completely unique personalities and other new characters including Ahsoka Tano, Cad Bane, and Asajj Ventress, and took us on thrilling adventures to strange new worlds.

StarWars.com is rewatching the entire series, exploring meanings and connections that often come with repeat viewings.

Below you will find a list of the entire series' episodes, listed in official sequential order, with links to our Episode Guides and direct links to stream each episode on Disney+.

Air # Episode
1 216 Cat and Mouse | Stream on Disney+
2 116 Hidden Enemy | Stream on Disney+
T The Clone Wars theatrical release | Stream on Disney+
3 301 Clone Cadets | Stream on Disney+
4 303 Supply Lines | Stream on Disney+
5 101 Ambush | Stream on Disney+
6 102 Rising Malevolence | Stream on Disney+
7 103 Shadow of Malevolence | Stream on Disney+
8 104 Destroy Malevolence | Stream on Disney+
9 105 Rookies | Stream on Disney+
10 106 Downfall of a Droid | Stream on Disney+
11 107 Duel of the Droids | Stream on Disney+
12 108 Bombad Jedi | Stream on Disney+
13 109 Cloak of Darkness | Stream on Disney+
14 110 Lair of Grievous | Stream on Disney+
15 111 Dooku Captured | Stream on Disney+
16 112 The Gungan General | Stream on Disney+
17 113 Jedi Crash | Stream on Disney+
18 114 Defenders of Peace | Stream on Disney+
19 115 Trespass | Stream on Disney+
20 117 Blue Shadow Virus | Stream on Disney+
21 118 Mystery of a Thousand Moons | Stream on Disney+
22 119 Storm over Ryloth | Stream on Disney+
23 120 Innocents of Ryloth | Stream on Disney+
24 121 Liberty on Ryloth | Stream on Disney+
25 201 Holocron Heist | Stream on Disney+
26 202 Cargo of Doom | Stream on Disney+
27 203 Children of the Force | Stream on Disney+
28 217 Bounty Hunters | Stream on Disney+
29 218 The Zillo Beast | Stream on Disney+
30 219 The Zillo Beast Strikes Back | Stream on Disney+
31 204 Senate Spy | Stream on Disney+
32 205 Landing at Point Rain | Stream on Disney+
33 206 Weapons Factory | Stream on Disney+
34 207 Legacy of Terror | Stream on Disney+
35 208 Brain Invaders | Stream on Disney+
36 209 Grievous Intrigue | Stream on Disney+
37 210 The Deserter | Stream on Disney+
38 211 Lightsaber Lost | Stream on Disney+
39 212 The Mandalore Plot | Stream on Disney+
40 213 Voyage of Temptation | Stream on Disney+
41 214 Duchess of Mandalore | Stream on Disney+
42 220 Death Trap | Stream on Disney+
43 221 R2 Come Home | Stream on Disney+
44 222 Lethal Trackdown | Stream on Disney+
45 305 Corruption | Stream on Disney+
46 306 The Academy | Stream on Disney+
47 307 Assassin | Stream on Disney+
48 302 ARC Troopers | Stream on Disney+
49 304 Sphere of Influence | Stream on Disney+
50 308 Evil Plans | Stream on Disney+
51 122 Hostage Crisis | Stream on Disney+
52 309 Hunt for Ziro | Stream on Disney+
53 310 Heroes on Both Side | Stream on Disney+
54 311 Pursuit of Peace | Stream on Disney+
55 215 Senate Murders | Stream on Disney+
56 312 Nightsisters | Stream on Disney+
57 313 Monster | Stream on Disney+
58 314 Witches of the Mist | Stream on Disney+
59 315 Overlords | Stream on Disney+
60 316 Altar of Mortis | Stream on Disney+
61 317 Ghosts of Mortis | Stream on Disney+
62 318 The Citadel | Stream on Disney+
63 319 Counter Attack | Stream on Disney+
64 320 Citadel Rescue | Stream on Disney+
65 321 Padawan Lost | Stream on Disney+
66 322 Wookiee Hunt | Stream on Disney+
67 401 Water War | Stream on Disney+
68 402 Gungan Attack | Stream on Disney+
69 403 Prisoners | Stream on Disney+
70 404 Shadow Warrior | Stream on Disney+
71 405 Mercy Mission | Stream on Disney+
72 406 Nomad Droids | Stream on Disney+
73 407 Darkness on Umbara | Stream on Disney+
74 408 The General | Stream on Disney+
75 409 Plan of Dissent | Stream on Disney+
76 410 Carnage of Krell | Stream on Disney+
77 411 Kidnapped | Stream on Disney+
78 412 Slaves of the Republic | Stream on Disney+
79 413 Escape from Kadavo | Stream on Disney+
80 414 A Friend In Need | Stream on Disney+
81 415 Deception | Stream on Disney+
82 416 Friends and Enemies | Stream on Disney+
83 417 The Box | Stream on Disney+
84 418 Crisis on Naboo | Stream on Disney+
85 419 Massacre | Stream on Disney+
86 420 Bounty | Stream on Disney+
87 421 Brothers | Stream on Disney+
88 422 Revenge | Stream on Disney+
89 502 A War on Two Fronts | Stream on Disney+
90 503 Front Runners | Stream on Disney+
91 504 The Soft War | Stream on Disney+
92 505 Tipping Points | Stream on Disney+
93 506 The Gathering | Stream on Disney+
94 507 A Test of Strength | Stream on Disney+
95 508 Bound for Rescue | Stream on Disney+
96 509 A Necessary Bond | Stream on Disney+
97 510 Secret Weapons | Stream on Disney+
98 511 A Sunny Day in the Void | Stream on Disney+
99 512 Missing in Action | Stream on Disney+
100 513 Point of No Return | Stream on Disney+
101 501 Revival | Stream on Disney+
102 514 Eminence | Stream on Disney+
103 515 Shades of Reason | Stream on Disney+
104 516 The Lawless | Stream on Disney+
105 517 Sabotage | Stream on Disney+
106 518 The Jedi Who Knew Too Much | Stream on Disney+
107 519 To Catch a Jedi | Stream on Disney+
108 520 The Wrong Jedi | Stream on Disney+
109 601 The Unknown | Stream on Disney+
110 602 Conspiracy | Stream on Disney+
111 603 Fugitive | Stream on Disney+
112 604 Orders | Stream on Disney+
113 605 An Old Friend | Stream on Disney+
114 606 The Rise of Clovis | Stream on Disney+
115 607 Crisis at the Heart | Stream on Disney+
116 608 The Disappeared | Stream on Disney+
117 609 The Disappeared: Pt. II | Stream on Disney+
118 610 The Lost One | Stream on Disney+
119 611 Voices | Stream on Disney+
120 612 Destiny | Stream on Disney+
121 613 Sacrifice | Stream on Disney+
122 705 Gone with a Trace | Stream on Disney+
123 706 Deal No Deal | Stream on Disney+
124 707 Dangerous Debt | Stream on Disney+
125 708 Together Again | Stream on Disney+
126 701 The Bad Batch | Stream on Disney+
127 702 A Distant Echo | Stream on Disney+
128 703 On the Wings of Keeradaks | Stream on Disney+
129 704 Unfinished Business | Stream on Disney+
130 709 Old Friends Not Forgotten | Stream on Disney+
131 710 The Phantom Apprentice | Stream on Disney+
132 711 Shattered | Stream on Disney+
133 712 Victory and Death | Stream on Disney+
