Star Wars: The Clone Wars Chronological Episode Order

Lucasfilm presents the official sequential order for the beloved animated series, including all episodes and the original feature film.

When it first debuted in 2008, Star Wars: The Clone Wars added new elements to the Star Wars galaxy like nothing else that had come before it. Set between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the beloved animated series added new depth to classic characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Darth Maul, and Boba Fett, introduced us to a whole legion of clones with completely unique personalities and other new characters including Ahsoka Tano, Cad Bane, and Asajj Ventress, and took us on thrilling adventures to strange new worlds.

StarWars.com is rewatching the entire series, exploring meanings and connections that often come with repeat viewings.

Below you will find a list of the entire series' episodes, listed in official sequential order, with links to our Episode Guides and direct links to stream each episode on Disney+.