The Clone Wars Rewatch: Friends and Enemies "Together Again"

January 14, 2021
Kristin Baver

She may be no Jedi, but Ahsoka is done running.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

A scene from "Together Again"

125: “Together Again” (Season Seven, Episode 8)

"You can change who you are, but you cannot run from yourself."






Synopsis:



Captured by the Pykes once more, Ahsoka and the Martez sisters are running out of options.


A scene from "Together Again"




Analysis:

Who is Ahsoka now that she's no longer a Jedi?

She's a person who would risk her own life to save her friends, even friends she's only just recently met. She's a person who would inspire their trust and loyalty. She's a person who would face the consequences of her past and take responsibility for her actions.

A scene from "Together Again"

To the Pykes and the Martez sisters, she's a Jedi disguised as a petty smuggler, a low-life rogue.

And to Bo-Katan Kryze, former member of Death Watch who was once as dangerous as any gang boss or crime lord in the underworld? She's a symbol of hope.

A scene from "Together Again"

It can't be easy for Bo-Katan to come calling for Ahsoka's help. And the invitation to pursue Maul, joining forces to fight their common enemy on Mandalore, threatens to take the former Jedi down a path colliding with everything she's trying to leave behind.

But with five minutes to decide, the choice is easy.

Ahsoka Tano is done running.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when we deploy Clone Force 99 in "The Bad Batch."

Watch all of your favorite Star Wars movies and series on Disney+.

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

