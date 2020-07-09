ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Clone Wars Rewatch: His "Eminence," Maul

July 9, 2020
Kristin Baver

This deal's getting worse all the time.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

102: “Eminence” (Season Five, Episode 14)

"One vision can have many interpretations."

A scene from "Eminence."

Synopsis:

Savage and Maul forge an alliance with Death Watch to target a common enemy: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

A scene from "Eminence."

Analysis:

I love seeing the start of Maul's rise to power among the crime syndicates having more recently watched him ruling Mandalore in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and making a holo-call to Qi'ra from Dathomir in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

So blinded by his own singular quest, Pre Vizsla fails to appreciate the danger of aligning Death Watch with the ruthless Sith brothers. And he still believes that he will somehow double cross Maul to rule Mandalore and kill both Zabraks despite their combined strengths.

A scene from "Eminence."A scene from "Eminence."

On a tour of the seedy underbelly of the galaxy's crime families, Pre witnesses first hand how Maul "persuades" Black Sun with a blood bath and pressures the Hutts into joining with a similarly fearsome force.

A scene from "Eminence."

But in his obstinate way, Pre continues to believe that he and his troops can still best the brothers. And Maul continues to speak to the Death Watch leader as if he's a child still learning. "The depth of this opportunity eludes you," Maul spits.

A scene from "Eminence."

Ultimately, we see Maul beginning to show his hand as he alters the deal. But this deal's getting worse all the time...

Intel:

  • "Stuka Crispo" is Huttese for "Death Watch."

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when Maul's plan unfolds in "Shades of Reason."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

