The Clone Wars Rewatch: His "Eminence," Maul

This deal's getting worse all the time.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

102: “Eminence” (Season Five, Episode 14)

"One vision can have many interpretations."

Synopsis:

Savage and Maul forge an alliance with Death Watch to target a common enemy: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Analysis:

I love seeing the start of Maul's rise to power among the crime syndicates having more recently watched him ruling Mandalore in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and making a holo-call to Qi'ra from Dathomir in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

So blinded by his own singular quest, Pre Vizsla fails to appreciate the danger of aligning Death Watch with the ruthless Sith brothers. And he still believes that he will somehow double cross Maul to rule Mandalore and kill both Zabraks despite their combined strengths.

On a tour of the seedy underbelly of the galaxy's crime families, Pre witnesses first hand how Maul "persuades" Black Sun with a blood bath and pressures the Hutts into joining with a similarly fearsome force.

But in his obstinate way, Pre continues to believe that he and his troops can still best the brothers. And Maul continues to speak to the Death Watch leader as if he's a child still learning. "The depth of this opportunity eludes you," Maul spits.

Ultimately, we see Maul beginning to show his hand as he alters the deal. But this deal's getting worse all the time...

Intel:



"Stuka Crispo" is Huttese for "Death Watch."

