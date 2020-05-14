The Clone Wars Rewatch: Younglings "Bound for Rescue"

To do the right thing, sometimes you have to break the rules.

95: “Bound for Rescue” (Season Five, Episode 8)

"When we rescue others, we rescue ourselves."

Synopsis:

With Ahsoka captured by Hondo Ohnaka's pirates, the younglings work together to infiltrate the pirates' den, using their wits and courage to deceive Hondo and launch a daring rescue.

Analysis:

Sometimes doing the right thing means bending the rules.

Stranded and alone on their badly damaged ship, the Crucible, the younglings get a message to Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi only to be told to stay put and wait to be rescued.

But that's not an order they can obey. For one thing, their ship needing to land to let the engines cool is a convenient tie-breaker, but most of the younglings were already prepared to ignore Kenobi's wisdom and launch a rescue mission. After all, what kind of Jedi would they be if they simply sat around and waited for help while Ahsoka was being imprisoned by the pirates?

Their plan isn't exactly foolproof, but with Professor Huyang's head still waiting to be reattached, there's no authority figure around to tell them otherwise. And once General Grievous rears his head, it's clear that Kenobi is in no position to rush to Ahsoka's aid.

Luckily, the traveling carnival act let by Preigo lends them the perfect cover. Although not intended to be a part of their training, defending against a pirate attack and mounting a dangerous rescue mission for a friend in need are both admirable Jedi exercises for the younglings.

Ahsoka can't even find it in herself to lecture them. They did the right thing, and that matters more than following orders.

And although Katooni is still having trouble completing her lightsaber, her patience with herself is bound to pay off.

Intel:



Some of the younglings dress up like Star Wars creatures for their Animal Instincts performance. Petro is dressed as a gundark and Zatt is in costume as a rancor.

