The Clone Wars Rewatch: Younglings "Bound for Rescue"

May 14, 2020
Kristin Baver

To do the right thing, sometimes you have to break the rules.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

95: “Bound for Rescue” (Season Five, Episode 8)

"When we rescue others, we rescue ourselves."

A scene from "Bound for Rescue."

Synopsis:

With Ahsoka captured by Hondo Ohnaka's pirates, the younglings work together to infiltrate the pirates' den, using their wits and courage to deceive Hondo and launch a daring rescue.

A scene from "Bound for Rescue."

Analysis:

Sometimes doing the right thing means bending the rules.

A scene from "Bound for Rescue."

Stranded and alone on their badly damaged ship, the Crucible, the younglings get a message to Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi only to be told to stay put and wait to be rescued.

But that's not an order they can obey. For one thing, their ship needing to land to let the engines cool is a convenient tie-breaker, but most of the younglings were already prepared to ignore Kenobi's wisdom and launch a rescue mission. After all, what kind of Jedi would they be if they simply sat around and waited for help while Ahsoka was being imprisoned by the pirates?

A scene from "Bound for Rescue." A scene from "Bound for Rescue."

Their plan isn't exactly foolproof, but with Professor Huyang's head still waiting to be reattached, there's no authority figure around to tell them otherwise. And once General Grievous rears his head, it's clear that Kenobi is in no position to rush to Ahsoka's aid.

A scene from "Bound for Rescue." A scene from "Bound for Rescue."

Luckily, the traveling carnival act let by Preigo lends them the perfect cover. Although not intended to be a part of their training, defending against a pirate attack and mounting a dangerous rescue mission for a friend in need are both admirable Jedi exercises for the younglings.

A scene from "Bound for Rescue." A scene from "Bound for Rescue."

Ahsoka can't even find it in herself to lecture them. They did the right thing, and that matters more than following orders.

A scene from "Bound for Rescue."

And although Katooni is still having trouble completing her lightsaber, her patience with herself is bound to pay off.

Intel:

  • Some of the younglings dress up like Star Wars creatures for their Animal Instincts performance. Petro is dressed as a gundark and Zatt is in costume as a rancor.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when former enemies must work together in "A Necessary Bond."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

