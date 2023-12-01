Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ahsoka Tano?

Are you still a Padawan of Tano trivia, or are you a Master of intel on the Jedi warrior? Find out with the latest StarWars.com quiz!

With all eight episodes of Ahsoka, the critically-acclaimed live-action Star Wars story now streaming on Disney+, we have a deeper appreciation for the warrior Ahsoka Tano has become. Whether you’ve been a fan since Ahsoka first arrived in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, met her in Star Wars Rebels, or have been catching up on her adventures every Tano Tuesday with Ahsoka, there’s plenty to appreciate about her story so far. Calm your mind and focus your energy to find out the answer to StarWars.com’s most pressing question today: How well do you know Ahsoka Tano?