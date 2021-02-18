The Clone Wars Rewatch: Skyguy and Snips, "Old Friends Not Forgotten"

The Siege of Mandalore begins.

130: “Old Friends Not Forgotten” (Season Seven, Episode 9)

Synopsis:

The Siege of Mandalore begins, and Ahsoka turns to Anakin and Obi-Wan for help.

Analysis:

It's a bittersweet reunion for master and apprentice, commander and soldier, enemies and friends. And so soon after we see Anakin Skywalker at his best (before, inevitably, we see his fall from grace.)

On the battlefield, it's easy to see why the Jedi are regaled as legendary warriors, even though -- we know. We know! "Wars not make one great." Yeah, yeah. Yoda, whatever.

In combat, Skywalker is poised and confident. He strides into the fray facing one thousand droids, the wind dancing through his hair, and he seems completely unflappable.

Only the appearance of Ahsoka Tano can knock him off his game. Even though he had her back when she was falsely accused of the bombing at the Jedi Temple, he still lost his student. More than that, her departure meant he had one less friend and ally at a time when conflict and the creeping influence of the dark side are threatening to consume him.

With Ahsoka, Anakin is as unsure as a child. He tries to make both his former master, Obi-Wan, and his former student happy, but it's a nearly impossible task when their requests are at odds. Ahsoka wants an army to aid the people of Mandalore. Obi-Wan wants to avoid getting dragged into yet another conflict especially at a time when Coruscant is coming under fire, bringing the war to the center of the Republic.

To make matters worse for those of us watching from home, we're aware of something Ahsoka and Anakin cannot possibly know: this is the last time they will see one another before his turn to the dark side. It's the last time Ahsoka will see her master's face before it's hidden for decades beneath the mask of Darth Vader.

In that way, this is as much a farewell as a reunion. With a sweet and meaningful parting gift -- Ahsoka's lightsabers returned to her refurbished and now with blue blades, courtesy of Anakin's ingenuity and spirit -- she says goodbye and wishes Skywalker good luck.

And he accepts her goodwill and her support with a lopsided grin, still very much that sweet kid from Tatooine who just wanted to make the galaxy a better place.

Intel:



During the recap, you can see Jedi Master Depa Billaba observing the star map with her young Padawan at her elbow. That young man is Caleb Dume, who will change his name to Kanan Jarrus in the aftermath of Order 66 and go on to help teach Ezra Bridger during the time of the Empire.

